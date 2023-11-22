Zach Wilson Is As Unsurprised About Being Benched As The Rest Of Us Are

Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson has been told to take a seat on the Jets bench (again), and while none of the football-watching public was particularly surprised by the move, as it turns out, Wilson wasn’t too surprised either.

If anything, a lot of folks thought a Wilson benching would’ve come weeks earlier. Sure, he had the occasional decent performance and even led the team to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the rest of his body of work was far from enough to cut the mustard. Especially not for a team that came in with Aaron Rodgers on the roster and postseason aspirations.

Wilson spoke to reporters after it was announced that not only had he lost the starting job, he had been relegated to third-string quarterback.

“Not surprised, either way,” the Jets QB told reporters, per Yahoo Sports. “Like I said to you guys, when you’re not scoring touchdowns consistently, and we’re letting our defense down, we’re not putting up points, what do you expect?”

That’s all true. The way things had been going, if Wilson was surprised there might even be more reason for concern.

If there’s a silver lining it’s got to be the maturity that Wilson showed in his next few sentences.

“You can sit there and be happy with the progress I feel like I’ve made personally, but it doesn’t matter if you can’t score, and I truly understand that,” Wilson said. “It starts with the quarterback and it’s finding a way to get it done, and we’re not doing that. If you keep doing the same thing, nothing’s gonna change, so I understand.”

That’s a pretty level-headed response after all of this. There aren’t too many positives to take from all of this, but that might be one of them.

