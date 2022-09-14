Zach Wilson’s Girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno Appears Set To Become The First Lady Of Jets Football

With Zach Wilson laying low due to a wild summer in the headlines after his ex-girlfriend accused him of sleeping with his mom’s best friend, there were questions about whether new girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno would make the 2022 roster.

Those concerns can be put to rest as New Jersey native Dellanno pumped out her summer “lil recap” Tuesday night and slid in a photo of her hugging Wilson, which makes it crystal clear she’s made the cut for the 2022 season.

As an expert in this field, I completely understand how this is playing out behind closed doors. Dellanno has to lay low while Zach rehabs after arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. There will be a time and place — MetLife Stadium — to shoot some Jets content while playing it cool that this relationship hasn’t reached the private suite stage.

If Tuesday is any indication, Dellanno understands the mission.

The 20-year-old was peppered with Zach health update requests on her Instagram, but she held firm and didn’t fall into the trap of releasing information that could compromise the team.

“Zach in a flannel/ how is his knee?” one fan wrote.

Crickets.

“Is Zach healthy(?)” Jets fan Matt typed.

More crickets from Dellanno.

Now, contrast this with the ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, who caused a massive scene this summer on social after she was dumped and you can see why Jets fans see so much promise out of Team Dellanno.

Wilson returned to practice Wednesday, but head coach Robert Saleh is on record saying his second-year QB won’t be available until at least Week Four on the road against the Steelers. The more likely scenario is that he returns in Week 5 at home against the Dolphins and Dellanno makes her grand debut that Sunday, October 9.

Mark your calendars.