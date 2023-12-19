Zach Wilson Hid Serious Concussion Symptoms To Keep Playing, His Mom Claims

Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson apparently suffered serious head trauma during the loss to Miami, according to his mother.

Wilson was pulled by the Jets during the 30-0 blowout loss to the Dolphins and is now in concussion protocol. Initially, it was believed he might have been dehydrated. However, the symptoms were happening before he was yanked, but the young QB chose to simply not say anything.

How bad were his symptoms? His mother Lisa claims he lost the ability to see properly after taking multiple hits.

She said the following in a video posted on her Instagram story:

Yesterday was a little bit rough. Zach took some really, really big hits and he fought through it and really tried to just stay out on the field. He didn’t want to go off. He didn’t want to stop playing. So, he didn’t tell the sideline, the coaches, the trainers how he was really feeling and he tried to just fight through it and keep going so he could be out there for his guys. Finally, after one more blow to the head, he really started having problems with blurred vision and his depth perception. And, he really started worrying that he was actually going to hurt his team if he stayed out there because his vision was not right and you can’t play like that.

You can watch her full comments below

Zach Wilson’s mom says the QB hid concussion symptoms.

This is obviously a very shocking claim from Wilson’s mom, and if true, it was a very stupid idea from the Jets QB.

Head injuries aren’t something to play with and everyone should know the dangers of head trauma. Your brain needs time to heal after absorbing a hard hit. If it doesn’t get that time to heal, then the next hit could only make the concussion issues worse.

Zach Wilson’s mother says he hid concussion symptoms. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

For example, repeated hits to the head or simply even being near the shockwave that racks the brain can lead to TBI. A great example of this is often seen in war veterans who had TBI due to the explosive breaching charges and gunfire in enclosed areas. That day after day impact on the brain in a short period of time can have brutal long term impacts.

While we all understand the spirit and grit to want to stay in and fight, having a head injury so bad that you can’t see – Lisa’s own words – isn’t something to mess with at all. That’s the sign of a serious problem that must be immediately addressed.

Zach Wilson is currently in concussion protocol. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Eventually, Zach Wilson did come out for the Jets, and it’s now unclear when he could return again. Again, if his mother’s claims are accurate, then he should have pulled himself much sooner, no matter how badly he wanted to win. Some brain damage, such as TBI, can’t ever be fixed. It’s not worth one game in the NFL. Hopefully, he’s back to normal ASAP.