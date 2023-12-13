Zach Wilson And Tommy DeVito Named NFL’s Players Of The Week

Videos by OutKick

In the year 2023 of our Lord, NFL quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Zach Wilson were both named players of the week.

Who had THAT on their bingo card?

Hell, I don’t even know if THEY themselves believed that would ever happen. But yet, here we are heading into Week 15 with the New York Giants and New York Jets quarterbacks both coming off victories for two franchises that were all but done just a few weeks ago.

Woke up this morning….



NFC Offensive Player of the Week 😏 pic.twitter.com/dNOnI228ai — New York Giants (@Giants) December 13, 2023

DEVITO LED THE GIANTS TO THEIR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

The craziest part of the whole thing is that both DeVito and Wilson weren’t even supposed to play this year in the NFL. Wilson’s NFL career was all but done after the Jets signed Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, while DeVito was… Tommy “Who?” DeVito.

But thanks to a couple injuries, including Rodgers tearing his Achilles during the fist drive of the fist game of the season, both Wilson and DeVito suited up this week once again and let it straight up RIP.

After taking over for an injured Daniel Jones and Tyron Taylor at quarterback, DeVito inherited a 2-7 Giants team that was all but done for. That is until Tommy ‘Cutlets’ helped lead them this past weekend to his third win in a row. With just 1:33 left in the game, DeVito helped lead the team 57 yards down the field on eight plays and ultimately setup a game-winning field goal as the Giants defeated the Packers.

Perhaps most importantly, DeVito played a perfect game with no sacks and no interceptions. Proving that sometimes all you need in the NFL is just to not mess up and make things any harder than they need to be.

Now that’s a How Ya Doin’ if I’ve ever seen one!

ZACH WILSON WAS THE 4TH JETS QB

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson for sure thought his time in the NFL was up after the Jets benched him a few weeks ago for Mike Boyle. However, once Boyle proved that he didn’t have it either the Jets went with veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. That also proved fruitless (and winless) with Siemian getting rocked and the Jets handing the starting gig back to Wilson.

Despite rumors that Wilson complained about not wanting to play because of injury concerns from playing behind a disastrous offensive line, Zach went out and did the damn thing. After a snooze of a first half by both the Jets and the Texans, Wilson stepped it up BIG time and threw for two touchdowns and 301 yards as well as dropping 30 points the second half.

The Giants will now head to New Orleans to play the Seasons, while Wilson and the Jets will face an angry Dolphins team that wants to avenge for blowing it last week against who else but Tommy DeVito’s Giants.