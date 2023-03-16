Zach Wilson’s Quote About The Jets Signing A Veteran QB Might Come Back To Haunt Him

Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson might regret some words he shared about the Jets signing a veteran to be QB1.

Wilson’s tenure with the Jets hasn’t gone well, and this past season was nothing short of a complete and total disaster.

He was benched, performed at a level not even close to expectations and everyone could see the writing on the wall the team had to make a change. Owner Woody Johnson even openly stated something had to happen at the QB position.

Will Zach Wilson remain with the Jets if Aaron Rodgers gets traded there? (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers appears to be coming to take Zach Wilson’s job.

Well, it appears the answer is Aaron Rodgers. The Packers QB made it clear during a Wednesday interview with Pat McAfee he intends to play for the Jets, and it’s now about getting the details worked out.

What does Wilson feel about the situation? It’s hard to say for sure, but his January comments might shine a light on his mindset.

“I’m going to make that dude’s life hell in practice every day,” the embattled Jets QB told the media back in January when asked about the team adding a veteran starting QB.

Will Wilson regret this comment?

Now, let’s be clear. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been traded to the Jets just yet. All he said was that his intention is to play for the Jets and it’s time to move on.

That’s where fans and the teams are at. No. official trade has happened. However, it definitely appears it’s just a matter of time.

Zach Wilson’s old quote about the Jets adding a QB might come back to haunt him. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Once that happens, Zach Wilson will have to get used to sitting on the bench because there’s no chance he gets one snap over Aaron Rodgers. The idea he’s going to make Rodgers’ “life hell in practice every day” is just comical.

If Wilson is smart, which he certainly seems to be, he’ll be a sponge and soak up as much information as possible from Rodgers. Instead of trying to make his “life hell,” he’ll learn from him. Rodgers has a Super Bowl ring and four MVP trophies. He’ll be a first ballot hall of famer. You couldn’t ask for a better QB to watch and learn from when it comes to the football aspect of the sport.

Will Aaron Rodgers get traded to the Jets? (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

This might honestly be the best thing that could have happened to Zach Wilson. All he needs to do is set his ego aside and learn, and in a couple years, he could have a completely different career trajectory.