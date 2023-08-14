Videos by OutKick

Zach Wilson’s first two years in the NFL were a struggle, but Aaron Rodgers’ offseason arrival was the best thing that could have happened to him. While it may have been a shot to the ego, it will benefit him greatly in the long run.

He gets to learn from one of the best to ever do it!

Wilson grew up idolizing Rodgers. The former wanted to be just like the latter all throughout his high school and college careers.

In fact, when the Jets and Packers got together for a joint practice in 2021, Wilson admitted that he was a “fan boy.” The then-rookie quarterback was ecstatic over the opportunity to pick his brain about “footwork, what’s going on on the field, what he’s seeing.” He also said that if he could “spend more time with him and just keep asking questions,” he would.

Wilson has that opportunity every single day for the next year, maybe two years. He and Rodgers are attached at the hip during practice and the vet is not shying away from a mentorship role like how Brett Favre did with him.

The 39-year-old is happy to teach Wilson the tricks of the trade and does so at every opportunity.

Rodgers even called a play for Wilson during New York’s first preseason game of the year and it went for a huge gain. It was all smiles from both guys after the completion.

It appears as though some of the four-time MVP’s teachings have rubbed off on his apprentice. Wilson made a throw during Saturday’s preseason game against the Panthers that looked just like Rodgers.

Wilson rolled out on the play-action, stopped his momentum and flicked the ball back across his body for six. The entire play was seamless and NFL fans immediately took notice of the similarities.

When Rodgers and Wilson are put side-by-side, the resemblance is even more uncanny. The younger of the two needed to square-up his body to the target better than he did, but his sell on the handoff was actually better than that of the elder signal-caller.

In an ideal world, New York will not have to put Wilson into a game this fall. That will allow Rodgers to run the offense while the former No. 2 overall pick continues to learn.

And then, whenever it is that Rodgers retires, Wilson will know how to replicate his success. That’s the plan for now, at least.