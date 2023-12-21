Zach Bryan Teases New Music With Emotional Lyrics: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Zach Bryan appears to have some new music on the way, and it sounds awesome.

Bryan has taken country music by storm over the past couple years with his unique blend of neo-Western tunes that include a lot of intense and dark stories.

The man takes his listeners on emotional roller coasters. He doesn’t simply sing about drinks being cold or other stereotypical topics that flood country music.

The man takes everyone on a journey. Where does the journey end? Depends on the song, but it’s often the highest of highs and lowest of lows. It appears his newest song will trend towards the latter.

Zach Bryan teases new music.

“My lungs have been hurting and it’s likely my liver has taken a licking too. I need you like Memphis needs the blues. I need you like Memphis needs the blues,” the star country singer sang on a mega-viral video shared Wednesday night.

The video has racked up more than 270,000 likes in just 12 hours. Not surprising because the song sounds awesome.

Give it a listen below, and shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Bryan continues to prove he’s the man.

I can already tell this song is going to be an absolute monster hit if it ever gets released. Zach Bryan just ripped it acoustically, and it’s already setting the internet on fire.

How can you not be a fan of this man? So much music today is crafted for mass appeal to the lowest common denominator.

Zach Bryan is a throwback to the days of outlaw country. His style isn’t supposed to exist in the era of major record labels slapping autotune on everything and letting algorithms and focus groups determine what people want to hear.

Yet, the fact he does his own thing and embraces the grittiness of the genre is why Zach Bryan has been blowing up the past few years.

Zach Bryan continues to prove he’s a country music star. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Zach Bryan simply drops hit after hit, and it appears he has some more on the way. I can’t wait to hear more whenever he decides to drop some more tracks. Hopefully, this song is on the way in its entirety. Let me know your thoughts on Bryan at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.