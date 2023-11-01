Zach Bryan Mocks Arrest With Halloween Costume

Videos by OutKick

If you can’t laugh at yourself, who can you laugh at? Zach Bryan rocked an orange prison jumpsuit for Halloween — making fun of himself for his arrest in early September.

The country music star was arrested on a charge of obstruction of an investigation when he allegedly refused to get back in his truck after his security guard was pulled over for speeding.

(Credit: Getty Images and Craig County Jail)

And he was a real jerk about it, too.

Bryan allegedly said his arrest was an example of “why people do not like police officers.” And when he realized he might actually be in trouble, the 27 year old reportedly threatened to get the local mayor involved.

“If you don’t it is going to be a mistake sir. I promise… This is the second time this has happened in 3 days. These f-cking cops are out of control,” Bryan allegedly told the police.

He’s also accused of saying, “You boys need checked, a bunch of f-ckin’ middle aged white dudes arresting people.”

To his credit, though, Bryan later owned up to his transgressions, and he didn’t blame anyone else for his actions.

“Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize,” Bryan said at the time.

So even though he seemed to be putting the incident behind him, maybe Bryan’s Halloween costume was a peace offering to law enforcement.

Alongside an orange-jumpsuit-clad Bryan, his girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry (LaPaglia) dressed up as his arresting officer. The couple even stopped for a photo op with New York City police officers, who seemed to get a kick out of the whole thing.

If Bryan does get himself in trouble with the law again tonight, though, at least he’s already dressed for it.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.