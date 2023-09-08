Zach Bryan Releases Video Explaining Arrest: ‘I’ll Take The Fall For It’

Videos by OutKick

Country music star Zach Bryan owned up and took responsibility after being arrested in Oklahoma.

Bryan was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma on an obstruction of investigation charge, and it didn’t take long for the news to spread all over the internet. After initially addressing it on X, he further explained the entire situation in a lengthy video. The neo-country actually had multiple interactions with police.

First, he was pulled over for speeding, and was threatened with arrest when he didn’t want to give the cop his address. He eventually did, and everyone moved on.

Country music superstar Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma. He released a video explaining the arrest. (Credit: Craig County Jail)

Zach Bryan explains being arrested.

However, the situation took a turn for the worse when his security guard was later pulled over and Bryan got lippy with the cop.

When threatened with arrest, he told the cop to go ahead and do it, according to his own version of events. Well, the cop did just that and took him to the local jail, where Bryan said everyone was incredibly nice and polite.

“I ended up apologizing online because I realized my actions didn’t reflect who I was as a person, and the night ended okay. I have to deal with the legalities of it when I go back home. The people of Vinita were super kind. I just wanted to tell the story and get it out there before someone blew it out of proportion. I was just an idiot. I’ll take the fall for it. I’m a grown man and I shouldn’t have behaved like that, and it won’t happen again. I love you guys. Thank you for defending me online, but I don’t really need it. I just shouldn’t have did what I did,” Bryan told fans in a video released on X early Friday morning.

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

Bryan is owning up to his mistake.

Obviously, the charge is incredibly minor and Zach Bryan should be able to breeze through this situation.

Having said that, this is an incredibly impressive level of ownership, honesty and responsibility from Zach Bryan. He should be applauded for releasing this video.

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and… — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

Most celebrities have public relations teams that work hard to set the narrative whenever they get arrested or are in headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Zach Bryan is one of the most famous people in the country, and he has plenty of money. He could have had his people do damage control and just said nothing. The star singer could also have pinned blame on the police for his actions. He didn’t. Zach Bryan took full responsibility and apologized.

It’s a great example of what to do after making a mistake. He admitted he was an idiot, ran his mouth too much and was totally out of line. Now, Zach Bryan comes off looking great.

Zach Bryan releases video explaining arrest. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

This will all be behind him soon, and the video above will only make him more popular with fans. Take responsibility when you mess up. It’s that simple.