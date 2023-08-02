Videos by OutKick

Zach Bryan is apparently spending a bit of romantic time with Barstool Sports’ Brianna Chickenfry.

The country music star has been busy taking the industry by storm over the past year, and his run has been something to behold.

Instead of the pop country that has become incredibly popular, Bryan sings ballads and brings back the outlaw country fans loved from guy like Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings.

Well, turns out his hot streak has extended into his dating life.

Zach Bryan is a major country music star. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

Brianna Chickenfry spending time with Zach Bryan.

Barstool Sports podcaster Brianna Chickenfry (her real last name is LaPaglia) revealed on a recent episode of “PlanBri Uncut” that she’s hanging out with the country music star, but so far, the duo is keeping it casual.

“It’s fun, it’s casual. Yeah, just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking the f*ck out and people are doing sh*t,” the Barstool Sports podcaster explained.

She described the relationship as “hanging out and having some fun.”

Bryan and Chickenfry could be a young power couple.

Is Zach Bryan winning or is Zach Bryan? The man is the fastest rising name in country music at the moment.

His popularity is booming as he takes the industry by storm. The man doesn’t sing about cold drinks or stuff that is meant for mainstream marketing.

Zach Bryan sings about stories, pain, overcoming adversity and his songs take listeners on a journey.

Zach Bryan is dating Barstool Sports podcaster Brianna Chickenfry. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Now, he’s out here hitching his wagon to one of the fastest rising podcasters in the game. Is he getting tired of all this winning yet?

He’s a music superstar. She’s an internet sensation. It feels like there might be a song waiting to be written here.

Fortunately for the women in his life, Zach Bryan doesn’t seem interested in writing albums about his exes. Yeah, that’s right. I said it, Taylor Swift fans.

Brianna Chickenfry (LaPaglia) is dating Zach Bryan. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Also, as a journalist, I was obligated to do a deep dive into Brianna Chickenfry’s Instagram. Had to be done. Nature of the beast. She’s popular and it’s not hard to see why.