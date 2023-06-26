Zach Bryan Invites Daniel Jones On Stage, Trolls Him With A ‘Go Birds’ Mid Song

Videos by OutKick

Country music star Zach Bryan was kind enough to bring New York Giants QB Daniel Jones on stage during his concert in Queens over the weekend. The two belted the chorus of the hit song ‘Revival,’ but Bryan wasn’t going to let Jones get the impression that he’s a Giants fan.

Bryan is a huge Eagles fan and lives in Philadelphia when he’s not out on the road touring. So, as he and Jones shouted the chorus, Bryan hit Jones and the New York crowd with a ‘Go Birds.’

You can see Bryan give a quick look to Jones right before shouting the Eagles’ chant.

Zach Bryan dropped a “Go Birds” right in Daniel Jones’ face 😂 pic.twitter.com/3QUJ1IyZEq — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) June 25, 2023

While most fans in the crowd likely didn’t appreciate Bryan’s ‘Go Birds,’ it’s safe to say they weren’t too upset about it as the place was absolutely rockin’ with Jones up on stage.

Bryan is one of the biggest country music stars on the planet at the moment and has taken an incredibly unique journey to get there.

The 27-year-old was born in Japan while his family was deployed in the Navy. Bryan followed in their footsteps and enlisted in the Navy at 17. During his spare time, he picked up a guitar and started writing songs before uploading his music online in 2017. Some of his music went viral, he attacked the music thing full-time, and the rest is basically history.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris