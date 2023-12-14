Bengals Coach Has Simple Advice For Fans: Drink More Before The Game

Videos by OutKick

Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor wants to keep things simple for fans ahead of playing Minnesota this Saturday.

The Bengals are sitting 7-6 with the Vikings coming to town, and the team needs all the wins it can find. Every single NFC North team is currently above .500 with just a handful of games left.

That’s a pretty remarkable stat, and it means every dog is still in the fight.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor encourages fans to drink a bit more. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, Taylor needs fans to get in on the action by doing one very easy thing: Crack open an extra cold one before getting in the stadium Saturday.

“Drink one more drink, rush in the stadium, and be as loud as you can humanly, possibly be when Minnesota’s offense is out there and help our guys,” Taylor said earlier in the week when talking about what fans can do.

Zac Taylor believes the Paycor crowd can play a major role Saturday afternoon vs Minnesota:



"Drink one more drink, rush in the stadium, and be as loud as you can humanly, possibly be." pic.twitter.com/rNcen3NQo2 — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) December 12, 2023

Zac Taylor wants Bengals fans to drink a little more.

Was this advice handcrafted for the OutKick audience? I know plenty of you degenerates enjoy a beer or cocktail from time to time.

How do I know that? Because whenever we do a weekend recap, there are plenty of people getting a buzz. To paraphrase the great Dan Dakich, I ain’t mad about it.

I’m simply stating the facts as I know them! After all, football and beer go hand-in-hand. What’s a great football game without an awesome tailgate ahead of time?

Zac Taylor encourages Bengals fans to have an extra drink ahead of the game against the Vikings. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

This is also a fun reminder that football coaches don’t have much of a filter and many just run with whatever they think. Whether that’s Zac Taylor talking about ripping another beer to get loud, Dan Campbell pumping out content on a weekly basis, Sean McDermott using 9/11 terrorists as an example of coming together or one of the other countless examples, football coaches are content machines.

The Bengals face the Vikings Saturday at home. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Taylor has now put the challenge forward to Bengals fans. He needs them loud and rabid to notch a win against the Vikings. That means drinking an extra beer or their adult beverage by choice. By not do it, they’re letting the team down. Can’t be letting the team down at this point of the season. Ice down the cooler and get after it!