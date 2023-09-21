Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo Will Reportedly Be AlphaTauri’s Drivers In 2024, Liam Lawson Left In The Lurch

Videos by OutKick

It looks like we may have an answer for who Red Bull intends to throw in the cars at AlphaTauri (or whatever they’re called next year) for the 2024 season.

According to ESPN’s Nate Saunders, Red Bull plans to hang on to both Tuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo, the latter of whom is still on the mend after breaking his wrist in Zandvoort.

Nothing has been announced yet, but it would make sense to announce Tsunoda is staying with the team soon, as this weekend’s race is the Japanese Grand Prix, his home race.

It has been an interesting season for AlphaTauri — a team that currently sits dead last in the constructors’ standings — to say the least. They’ve used four drivers who have all been tasked with wheeling around in a car that is okay on its best days and a total nightmare on its worst.

The team’s reported decision isn’t surprising. Tsunoda has come into his own and seems to get about as much out of the AT04 as he can on a given weekend. Unless of course it craps out on the formation lap or winds up in an opening lap collision with a Red Bull. This was the case in Italy and Singapore which means Tsunoda has failed to finish a single lap over the last two races, though it’s not his fault.

So, Tsunoda kind of seemed like an easy choice, and he more than deserves to stick with the team as they try to improve their car and catch up to the midfield.

Now, Ricciardo? He’s a bit more of an interesting choice.

Liam Lawson has done well at AlphaTauri since being called in to replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

Liam Lawson’s Form Makes Sticking With Daniel Ricciardo A Bit Surprising

Daniel Ricciardo — a race-winning veteran who is more than deserving of a spot in F1 — was promoted from reserve driver earlier this season when the team decided that Nyck de Vries was simply not cutting the proverbial mustard.

The Aussie had a solid race in Hungary where he even finished ahead of Tsunoda, but only came in P16 in Belgium while Tsunoda managed to finish P10 and steal a championship point. This is to say he was still coming to grips with the sometimes temperamental AT04 when he was injured in the Netherlands.

Liam Lawson stepped in and has driven great. He even scored his first points in F1 last weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix and has certainly made a case for a full-time drive in 2024.

AlphaTauri was once considered Red Bull’s junior team. Dating back to its days as Toro Rosso, many F1 stars worked their way from the team into a seat at Red Bull or others on the grid. However, Red Bull doesn’t seem to treat it as much like a feeder team for the main Red Bull team. Nyck de Vries was an established driver, as is Ricciardo.

That shift in philosophy might be working against Lawson if the team wants to put more experienced drivers in its cars.

This could cost the team because given Lawson’s form so far, there could be other teams kicking the tires on the Kiwi. WIlliams’ Logan Sargeant has struggled this season, so Lawson could be a decent replacement. Ironically, he’d be partnered with Alex Albon, another former member of the Red Bull stable.

AlphaTauri’s decision will be a significant domino to fall in the drivers market. Lawson deserves a seat in F1 but they’re running out.

