YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s Biggest Regret Is Turning Down $10 Million Offer To Release A Sex Tape

We all have regrets in our lives. Most of us don’t have any regrets that involve turning down $10 million. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that most of us have never been offered that kind of money in the first place.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau, who may or may not have broken U.S. election laws by offering nudes for Biden votes, did receive such an offer. She also turned it down, which she says she’ll regret for the rest of her life.

YouTuber and OnlyFans Model Tana Mongeau attends the White Fox Sin City event at Catch LA. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CLD PR / White Fox)

The 25-year-old revealed her biggest regret during an appearance on the Saving Grace podcast. She says she was first approached about making a sex tape by a friend of hers who walked in on her while she was having sex.

The friend caught a glimpse of what he described as acrobatics and told her afterwards that she should make a sex tape. Tana said, “After witnessing that, the first thing he said to me was, ‘You should release a sex tape because that was a show.'”

Grace Keeling, the podcast host, then asked the internet star if she would ever release a sex tape. She said, “Would you ever release a sex tape? I feel like if you ever fall off – which is impossible – but you’re 60, sagging, it’s not looking good. Just bang it out?”

That’s when Tana admitted that she had not only considered releasing a sex tape before, but she was offered more than $10 million to do so. Which she says she turned down.

With OnlyFans The Sex Tape Door Is Never Completely Shut

“There have been points in my life when I was going to release a sex tape, and I look back at one certain time, I got an offer to release a sex tape and I didn’t do it,” Tana admitted.

“I think I’ll regret it for the rest of my life. [I was offered] above $10million. I am so stupid.”

Grace seemed to agree with Tana that turning down that kind of money wasn’t a smart move. She pointed out the cost of living crisis and said she would be willing to show things for much less.

While the $10 million offer might not be on the table anymore the possibility that Tana releases a sex tape remains. Like any modern day influencer, she’s also on OnlyFans.

Right now her content on the platform hasn’t ventured into the X-rated. But Tana left the door open to that happening one day.

“But who knows? Nothing’s off the table, just right now it’s more a fun R-rated, naked version of my life, but there’s nothing going in the holes,” she said.

Well it’s good to see this young YouTuber is keeping her options open. You would hate for her to reach old age without ever putting out a sex tape.