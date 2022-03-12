YouTube Removes Podcast Featuring Donald Trump After Racking Up 5 Million Views In 24 Hours

Videos by OutKick

Former President Donald Trump’s appearance on the Full Send podcast was an instant hit, racking up over 5 million views in under 24 hours on YouTube.

Such a success was short-lived, as the video was removed Thursday for violating YouTube’s “Terms of Service.” Shortly after the video was removed, the Full Send podcast provided YouTube’s full explanation via Twitter.

YouTube has removed the Trump episode… pic.twitter.com/2FftbXY7g9 — Full Send Podcast (@fullsendpodcast) March 11, 2022

“Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches changed the outcome of the U.S. 2020 presidential election is not allowed on YouTube,” the company said.

Trump called his shot during the podcast, at one point mentioning to the Full Send cast that he’d be surprised if the video remained up once it was posted.

“If you put up this whole interview — let’s see what happens when Instagram, and Facebook, and Twitter, and all of them, will take it down,” Trump said, via The Daily Wire. “And let’s see what happens when they threaten you. Because we don’t have a free press in our country.”

“This is the beginning of communism. We have a press not so different from countries we don’t want to talk about.”

Kyle Forgeard, member of the Full Send podcast and the group, “The Nelk Boys,” responded to Trump’s assertion and said he wasn’t “afraid of getting hit” by Big Tech.

Trump thought otherwise.

“Let me tell you where you’ll be scared, when they say, ‘We’re going to take you off the air if you put this up.’ Let’s see all you — people in this room — all you camera geniuses, and tech geniuses, a lot of geniuses, young people,” Trump said. “Let’s see what happens when they take it down.”

Trump issued a statement on the removing of the video, saying that Big Tech fears the truth and criticism about current President Joe Biden.

“Whatever happened to free speech in our Country? Incredibly, but not surprisingly, the Big Tech lunatics have taken down my interview with the very popular NELK Boys so that nobody can watch it or in any way listen to it,” Trump said. “In the 24 hours that it was up it set every record for them, by many times.

“Interestingly on the show I told them this would happen because Big Tech and the Fake News Media fear the truth, they fear criticism about Biden, and above all, they don’t want to talk about the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, all topics discussed.”

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.