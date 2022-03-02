YouTube Poll Names ‘Friends’ Best TV Show Ever

Videos by OutKick

So much for another edition of The Wire vs. the world. In this latest contest, Friends took home gold.

YouTube TV recently commissioned a poll alongside the market research company OnePoll to determine the best TV show ever. According to 2,000 U.S. adults, here are the top 20:

Friends: 43% of respondents Seinfeld: 40% Game of Thrones: 37% Three’s Company: 36% Frasier: 36% The Office: 36% MASH: 35% Battlestar Galactica: 30% The Simpsons: 29% The Wire: 28% Twin Peaks: 27% Family Guy: 27% The Sopranos: 26% Sex and the City: 24% American Dad: 23% Law and Order: 23% Grey’s Anatomy: 23% Bob’s Burgers: 23% Community: 21% Big Brother: 21%

We have to assume that respondents voted for their favorite show, not necessarily the best. There is a distinct difference. For example, you might like McDonald’s best but think Wendy’s is better. Following me?

But either way, it’s inexcusable to see The Sopranos at No. 13. With all due respect, no show with George Costanza should rank 11 spots higher than The Sopranos.

Also, unless I’m missing something, Breaking Bad didn’t even make the list. Not to belittle the voters, but they deserve to be belittled for placing BB outside the top 20.

Finally, Family Guy surpassed The Simpsons nearly a decade ago. American Dad may have as well. Another big mistake by this academy.

So here’s my list of the top best TV shows ever:

The Sopranos The Leftovers Breaking Bad The Wire Game of Thrones Lost Mad Men Deadwood Twin Peaks Friends

I gave Friends top 10. What’s your list?