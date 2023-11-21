Some Kid On YouTube Inspired Jalen Carter To Try Intercepting Chief’s Spike

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles came out on top in Monday night’s Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, one of the most interesting plays of the night came courtesy of a guy who hadn’t been drafted yet when the two teams met last February in Arizona: Jaylen Carter.

The rookie defensive tackle nearly pulled off one of the most big-brained plays you’ll see this season.

Late in the first half, the Chiefs geared up to spike the ball. This was in an obvious bid to set up a field goal, and Carter had a plan.

In a heroic bid to make an otherwise boring play interesting, Carter dove between the legs of Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. He came within inches of getting his mitts on the ball before Patrick Mahomes could get it to the turf.

Jalen Carter was so close. pic.twitter.com/G8wkJM3DON — NFL (@NFL) November 21, 2023

It was a heck of a play, but where on Earth would Carter have come up with that?

Carter Turned To The High School Ranks For Inspiration

Like all great ideas (well, some great; most of them are terrible) Carter said he nicked it from some kid he saw do it on YouTube.

“I seen it on YouTube and some high school kid attempted it and he actually caught it,” Carter said after the Birds’ 21-17 revenge win, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I attempted it and I didn’t catch it.”

Who knows if the kid in the video Carter watched is still in high school? If he is, then if having an NFLer copy one of your plays isn’t a one-way ticket to the cool kids’ table, then I’m not sure what is.

Interestingly, none of Carter’s teammates had any idea he was going to try it. The mere thought of what would have happened had Carter pulled it off appeared to discombobulate Birds defensive end Josh Sweat.

“I was like, ‘Bro, what you doing?’” Sweat said. “Bro, I never … If he would have caught that… Does it count? Would it count? It does, right? I was like, ‘What are you doing?’ He dove through the center’s legs.”

It shouldn’t be too surprising though/ Lots of fans were quick to point out that Carter isn’t the first to give this a whirl. Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett did it a few years ago.

Grady Jarrett really just intercepted a spike pic.twitter.com/62NI0GQJLo — social cancer (@SlopingGiraffe) October 29, 2017

Unlike Carter, Jarrett succeeded in catching it and hoofed it to the end zone just in case. Unfortunately, one of the Jets wasn’t set before the snap, so the play didn’t count.

