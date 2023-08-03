Young Dodgers Fan Reaches Over Wall To Grab Ball In Play, Makes Classic Face As Realization Hits: Video

Videos by OutKick

There are some scenarios in life where your brain completely shuts off and instincts take over. When you see a car barreling towards you, you get out of the way. When the bartender asks ‘one more’ you say yes without even looking at them. And when a baseball is hit in your general direction, you try and catch it.

This is exactly what happened when a young Los Angeles Dodgers fan reached over the right-field wall to snag a one-hop line drive hit directly at him on Wednesday night.

The ball was very much still in play, but if a kid sees a baseball hit perfectly at him, he’s going to try and grab it. It would have been more concerning not seeing the kid reach over the wall trying to make a play.

Less than a millisecond after the ball found his glove, he knew he’d messed up, and immediately froze as if he had just spilled his dad’s $21 beer.

*Record Scratch* *Freeze Frame*



Yep, that's me – you’re probably wondering how I got here. pic.twitter.com/Qmf4uxHmra — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 3, 2023

This is just an all-time moment for this kid. A great play on the ball followed by a classic face that will follow him for the rest of his life. He’s now the coolest kid at his school, those are the rules.

Young Dodgers fan becomes an instant hero after picking up a ball in play. (Twitter)

The little man snagging the ball was only a minor hiccup in the evening. His Dodgers beat up on the Athletics 10-1.

