‘You People’ Is A Sorry Attempt To Profit Off Racial Divide: Review

Videos by OutKick

Netflix’s recent release, ‘You People,’ isn’t about race, it’s about assholes. White assholes, and more specifically Jewish and black assholes. And much like the movie, they both stink.

I recently sat down to watch the movie hoping to see star Jonah Hill rekindle the hilarity associated with his early roles in movies like Superbad and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. And through the movie’s first 10 minutes, that’s pretty much what I saw. Hill had hilarious interactions with his mother, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus and his movie sister, Molly Gordon.

But after those first 10 minutes or so, this movie turned from comedy to bigotry. Every five minutes of the movie features a black person who’s unhappy to be in the presence of a white person and vice versa.

Aside from the interracial couple of Hill and co-star Lauren London, white hates black and black hates white. Rinse, repeat. According to this supposed-to-be romcom, it’s absolutely inconceivable for a black person to enjoy music other than hip-hop. Conversely, everyone should apparently be appalled if a white person listens to Jay-Z.

Eddie Murphy is one of the stars of Netflix’s “You People” . (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic).

‘You People’ Is Shockingly Ignorant

Netflix uses “You People” to play up racism within the country so they can attract viewers. They also appear to be seeking laughs, but fail miserably.

The film is comically racist without intentionally trying to be…Eddie Murphy brings Jonah Hill to a black barbershop then an outdoor basketball run. Julia-Louis Dreyfus brings London to a swanky day spa.

Stereotype much?

And an interracial marriage? Heaven’s no! The fact of the matter is, it’s 2023, interracial relationships are as common as Gatorade on an NFL sideline. You’re indifferent to the Gatorade being there. Nevermind giving a shit what color it is.

Today’s world is no different, regardless of what the mainstream media tells you. The overwhelming majority of people in this great country, if not the world, couldn’t care less if they’re working with, married to, living across from or dining out with someone of the opposite race (or sex, religion, etc.).

NO ONE CARES, despite what CNN or MSNBC might tell you.

But Hollywood and “You People” want to push the narrative of a racial divide. In fact, they want to profit off it. And let’s be real, pitting two ethnicities against one another isn’t the most original of ideas. What’s next for Netflix, a wealthy, yet ugly athlete romances a supermodel?

This movie exhaustingly plays up Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ whiteness and co-star Eddie Murphy’s blackness. But it’s not their skin color that sticks out, it’s the fact that they’re ignorant assholes, be it white, black, orange or yellow.

The funniest part about the movie is that they made BOTH whites and blacks look bad.

Here’s an idea: just don’t be a dick.

There’s no gray area. This movie sucks and that’s as black and white as it gets.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF