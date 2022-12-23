You Don’t Say?! Anthony Davis Is Out Indefinitely For The Lakers

In shocking news to absolutely nobody, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with another injury.

The team announcing that Davis suffered a stress fracture to his foot and there’s no timetable for him to return. Because, of course. We’re talking about Anthony Davis here.

After extensive consultation with Lakers team physicians and outside specialists, it has been determined that Anthony Davis has a stress injury in his right foot. Davis will be out indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when appropriate. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2022

Davis injured his foot last week during a game against the Denver Nuggets in which his leg collided with Nikola Jokic.

Still trying to understand how this could possibly be a serious injury for Anthony Davis? His right foot barely touches Joker while in the air?pic.twitter.com/C810dXP80d — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) December 17, 2022

LAKERS ALWAYS INJURED

ESPN reports that the Lakers upgraded the injury from “soreness,” to a stress injury after speaking with team doctors. Initial reports were that he would be out multiple weeks. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out now, though the team says they hope to re-evaluate him in a little over a week.

It’s not the news Lakers fans wants to hear as the team has been absolutely dreadful this year and find themselves in 13th place with a 13-18 record. The team has not been able to get ANYTHING going, and injuries to Russell Westbrook and even LeBron at times hasn’t made things easier.

Fans have to be frustrated with the latest Davis injury news because it seems to happen all the time with him. He has missed over a third of games for the Lakers since joining the team in the 2019-2020 season. He missed 36 games the following years with various injuries, as well as 42 games last year.

For a team that is supposed to be as historically great as the Los Angeles Lakers, things are definitely at a low point. Last year they missed the playoffs after an abysmal 33-49 record. Prior to that they were knocked out in the first-round of the playoffs.

It’s unclear what the Lakers are going to do and if they will make a trade. There were previous reports that they were looking to trade Westbrook but who knows with Davis’ latest injury. Westbrook is set to be a free agent after this season.