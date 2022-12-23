You Don’t Say?! Anthony Davis Is Out Indefinitely For The Lakers

In shocking news to absolutely nobody, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with another injury.
The team announcing that Davis suffered a stress fracture to his foot and there’s no timetable for him to return. Because, of course. We’re talking about Anthony Davis here.
Davis injured his foot last week during a game against the Denver Nuggets in which his leg collided with Nikola Jokic.
LAKERS ALWAYS INJURED
ESPN reports that the Lakers upgraded the injury from “soreness,” to a stress injury after speaking with team doctors. Initial reports were that he would be out multiple weeks. It’s unclear how long he’ll be out now, though the team says they hope to re-evaluate him in a little over a week.
It’s not the news Lakers fans wants to hear as the team has been absolutely dreadful this year and find themselves in 13th place with a 13-18 record. The team has not been able to get ANYTHING going, and injuries to Russell Westbrook and even LeBron at times hasn’t made things easier.
Fans have to be frustrated with the latest Davis injury news because it seems to happen all the time with him. He has missed over a third of games for the Lakers since joining the team in the 2019-2020 season. He missed 36 games the following years with various injuries, as well as 42 games last year.
For a team that is supposed to be as historically great as the Los Angeles Lakers, things are definitely at a low point. Last year they missed the playoffs after an abysmal 33-49 record. Prior to that they were knocked out in the first-round of the playoffs.
It’s unclear what the Lakers are going to do and if they will make a trade. There were previous reports that they were looking to trade Westbrook but who knows with Davis’ latest injury. Westbrook is set to be a free agent after this season.
One CommentLeave a Reply
When has an Injury Prone player not been Injury Prone? This is what the Lakers knowingly invested in. He has been Injury prone his entire career. So you get what you pay for.