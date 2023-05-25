You Can Now Own The Brady Bunch House

Videos by OutKick

Here’s a story of a chance for you and your buddies to live in one of the most iconic houses of all time.

The only downside? It’s in California and there’s no astro-turf lawn anymore.

Yes, my friends we have now learned that the Brady Bunch house is officially on the market for $5.5 million. That might seem a bit steep for the 5-bedroom, 5,000+ square foot located in Studio City, Cali but it does have its perks.

THE INSIDE OF THE HOUSE LOOKS EXACTLY THE SAME

Mainly, unlike other houses where television “homes” only featured the outside of the house, this one was redone a few years ago to be nearly identical to what what fans of the 70’s show saw for years when television still mattered.

Whether it’s the center staircase that the kids and Mike and Carol Brady walked down endlessly (imagine your drunk friends sliding down this? Worth the $5 million right there alone for content)

The Brady Bunch house is up for sale. (RedFin.com)

To that crazy lovable lunatic Alice’s kitchen:

Alice’s kitchen is nearly identical from the Brady Bunch house. (RedFin.com)

To the front and backyard where there’s no doubt that there will be some football injuries i.e. Marcia’s broken nose when you and your rowdy friends take over.

The backyard of the Brady Bunch house (RedFin.com)

EVERYONE RECOGNIZES THE HOUSE

Perhaps the best part of owning the house would be the fact that it’s an immediate conversation starter. Everyone knows what the house is and everyone can easily recognize it. You want to impress a client or be the coolest person in the room? Boom. Buy the Brady Bunch house. (I feel like I should be getting some sort of compensation for selling it much better than the realtor is.)

I visited the Brady Bunch house during a previous trip to California.

But I definitely understand if you may be hesitant to want to move to California with its politics, rise in crime, wildfires. But don’t worry – you can always buy the house from A Christmas Story. Although that one is planning to go for $10 million, nearly double what Mike and Carol are asking and it’s not nearly as photogenic.

Now, good luck convincing your significant other or friends to move into a 70’s-inspired house…