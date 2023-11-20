Horse Race Crash Sends Bodies Flying Through The Air, 4 Injured

Videos by OutKick

All hell broke loose Friday night at Yonkers Raceway in the form of an on-track accident that has the horse industry buzzing.

According to media reports, the massive crash happened during the eighth race of the night when a horse tripped and fell, which led to three more drivers being thrown out of their carts and multiple injuries.

“It was an unfortunate accident. Very rare in our game in harness racing,” Joseph A. Faraldo, chairman of the U.S. Trotting Association, told News 12.

Four jockeys were injured during a nasty track accident at Yonkers Raceway on Friday night. / Yonkers Raceway / Twitter

The aftermath:

• Driver Jim Marohn Jr. suffered broken forearms and a broken thumb

• Driver Tyler Buter fractured ribs and his collarbone

• Driver Bob Di Nozzi suffered broken ribs

In a Facebook message, Buter’s wife, Amanda, added that her husband also suffered a fracture to his T12 vertebrae. “Definitely thankful [it] was nothing worse, prayers and speedy recovery for the other drivers affected tonight,” she wrote.

Very bad accident at @YonkersRaceway tonight. My God…

Warning, tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/SaUO6egYCW — Harness Horse Revolution (@HRUncovered) November 18, 2023

MGM Yonkers Raceway expected normal racing to resume on Monday.

“We can confirm an accident took place during the eighth race at Yonkers Raceway on Friday, November 17, 2023, in which the leading horse in the race stumbled and fell, causing a collision with the trailing horses and drivers in the race,” an MGM Yonkers Raceway said in a statement.

“Equine athletes were examined and determined unharmed; however, four drivers sustained varying degrees of injuries and are expected to recover. The safety of our horses and drivers is always our top priority, and we are grateful to all racing officials and team members, first responders, and the racing community at-large for their continued support of these athletes.”