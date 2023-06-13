Yeti Is Outrageously Selling A $400 Cast Iron Skillet

Videos by OutKick

Yeti is apparently doing a social experiment to see how quickly fools and their money can part ways.

The popular cooler brand is mostly known for selling products that keep your drinks cold. Whether it’s coolers or tumblers, Yeti is one of the biggest brands in the cooler and drinkware space.

It’s an incredibly popular brand, and I even own some Yeti products. I have a Yeti cooler and several different Yeti tumblers. They’re solid products. Elite? No. Solid? For sure.

So, don’t try to sit there and paint me as an anti-Yeti man with what I’m about to say:

Only a fool would pay $400 for Yeti’s new cast iron skillet.

Yeti sells a cast iron skillet for $400.

What does $400 get you when it comes to Yeti’s skillet? You get a 12″ cast iron skillet, a metal ring rag, scraper card and a cotton storage bag.

Does that sound like it’s worth $400 to you? You could buy 20 cases Busch Light for the same price or you could purchase roughly 27 12-packs of Dos Equis bottles for $400.

What do you want more: A $400 cast iron skillet or 20 cases of iced down Busch Lights? I think we all know the answer is the latter.

not now babe i'm busy financing the $400 Yeti 12" Cast Iron Skillet for 4 interest-free payments of $100 pic.twitter.com/eiMyqMRNLX — Plunkman Rising (@DarkPLUNKI3) June 12, 2023

Yeti’s entire brand is built on exclusivity. People purchase Yeti products because it’s seen as some kind of status symbol among young consumers, especially on college campuses. Fair enough. The strategy has clearly worked well for them. This is America and in this country, we support capitalism.

However, it’s hard to believe this is real. The standard cast iron skillet on Amazon costs $30. The nice ones have a price point closer to $100.

Yeti decided to just slap a $400 price tag on its skillet, and why wouldn’t they? As stated above, a fool and his money quickly part ways. Why not charge $400 if you know people will buy it.

Imagine being at a campfire and seeing someone pull out a $400 cast iron skillet. Would it impress anyone or would it actually raise a few questions? For me, it would be the latter. I would immediately ask how the hell you manage your money.

Yeti just sent out emails advertising a 12" $400 cast iron skillet and I'm not sure how they did it with a straight face. pic.twitter.com/3EJ12vQ8sf — Matthew Neal (@mneal25) June 12, 2023

The cooler company is still a solid brand that makes solid products.

While Yeti’s skillet stunt is comically dumb, its coolers and tumblers will continue to dominate the market. People love Yeti coolers, but are they actually the best out there?

During the early days of COVID, I got really bored and went down a deep rabbit hole about coolers. I got my hands on coolers from Yeti, Canyon Coolers product, Orca and RTIC. Yes, I understand how insane it is to go get four coolers for the hell of it. I’m a nerd. What else is there to say?

I did some ice tests on all of them in my backyard, and Canyon and Orca by far and away had the best ice retention. Yeti was a distant third. It’s a great cooler, but it’s not even the best on the market in my opinion. For me, it’s number three. If you all ask nicely, I might dig up the old review videos. The early days of COVID led to some interesting ways to kill time.

Yeti is a very popular brand. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On the skillet front, there are probably thousands of skillets that could get the job done a lot cheaper than $400.

Imagine having to tell someone you don’t have more Busch Light because you spent $400 on a skillet. That’s literally the price of an entry level handgun. The more things I compare it to, the crazier it gets.

Yeti announces its selling a $400 cast iron skillet. (Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Am I right? Am I wrong? Should I be dragged for dragging Yeti? Sound off in the comments below.