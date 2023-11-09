‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Details Released, Might Include Matthew McConaughey

Videos by OutKick

More information is trickling out about the upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff “2024.”

It was recently announced the second half of season five will return in November 2024, and it will serve as the conclusion of epic neo-Western from Taylor Sheridan.

It’s still unclear whether or not Kevin Costner will return, but the fact its been delayed a year certainly gives hope that it might.

When news of the delay was announced, it was also announced Paramount Network was officially moving forward with two spinoffs: “2024” and “1944.”

More content from the “Yellowstone” universe is definitely not something I’ll ever say no to. Now, some details are coming out.

“Yellowstone” will return November 2024. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” spinoff “2024” details emerge.

At this time, there are no known plot details known for “2024,” other than it will obviously take place in the current timeline given its title. Would be insanely weird for Sheridan and Paramount Network to name the series “2024” and have it take place in a different time period.

Variety reported that while the plot is unknown, sources indicate the location and cast will mostly be new but “some crossover characters” will be featured in the spinoff. That definitely indicates not everyone will die at the end of “Yellowstone,” which I’ve said for years.

Will the characters go directly from “Yellowstone” to “2024” in a continuation style where it carries forward whatever the ending of the original saga is or will they appear but in a different form of the universe? That isn’t known at this time.

“Yellowstone” spinoff details released. (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller for Paramount Network)

Will Matthew McConaughey appear?

It’s been known for some time Matthew McConaughey will be joining the “Yellowstone” universe, but the specific role and show has never been defined.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out “2024” is the likely series for him. Sheridan will need a monster star to take over once “Yellowstone” ends, and it doesn’t get any bigger than Matthew McConaughey.

Going from Coster to McConaughey would be like a player hitting back-to-back grand slams in the World Series.

Plus, we know McConaughey can play very dark roles in serious dramas. Look at how he crushed it in “True Detective.”

Now, we sit and wait for “Yellowstone” to return and the spinoffs to air. Make sure to check back for all the updates as we have them, and let me know your finale predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.