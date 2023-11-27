‘Yellowstone’ Season 6 Allegedly Would Have Included Insanely Stupid Storyline

Videos by OutKick

It might be a blessing “Yellowstone” is ending with season five, judging from a newly surfaced potential storyline.

The fifth season will serve as the conclusion of the hit neo-Western with Kevin Costner, and it’s currently slated to return November 2024.

It’s still unclear whether or not Costner will ever appear on screen again as John Dutton. For the time being, fans sit and wait to find out how the series will end.

What has surfaced is that if there had been a season six, it would have featured a truly stupid storyline involving a new Dutton.

The sixth season, which will never happen, would have featured a storyline about a long-lost Dutton brother, according to musician Cory Asbury. The singer was cast to play the role, but it was eventually yanked following the show ending.

“I was fired up about it and so bummed when it was canceled. So bummed,” he explained to Taste of Country.

He further explained, “I was supposed to be Kayce’s long-lost brother. We were gonna move to Montana for a full year. We were ready … Anna (his wife) gave me the OK and our kids were like, ‘OK, cool, we’ll live in Montana.”

Of all the half-cocked ideas for a new season of “Yellowstone,” introducing a new Dutton brother in season six would have been by far and away the dumbest.

It would cut against everything the show is about. The adoption of Jamie made sense. Introducing a secret brother wouldn’t. It would require John Dutton to not have been loyal to his wife, which goes against literally his entire ethos.

Taylor Sheridan is absurdly talented. That’s why it’s borderline shocking to believe he was going to throw such a random twist into the series.

John Dutton having a long-lost brother might be believable as it doesn’t require any changes to characteristics of the Dutton clan. A fourth Dutton brother appearing out of thin air makes zero sense.

I’m pumped for the ending of “Yellowstone,” and I certainly hope it lives up to the hype. However, it might be a good thing we won’t get a sixth season to see such an off-the-walls storyline play out. Let me know your reactions to the potential storyline at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.