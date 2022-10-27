‘Yellowstone’ Reveals Epic Season 5 Update

Hype continues to grow for “Yellowstone” season five.

Season five premieres November 13 on the Paramount Network, and there’s no question people are fired up and ready to get back after it with John Dutton and his family.

Well, we now have the season five tagline, and to call it epic might be an understatement.

The iconic and legendary show released a photo of John Dutton in front of the statehouse with the tagline “POWER HAS A PRICE.”

Give it a look below. It’s an epic promo.

Hype is off the charts for “Yellowstone” season five.

It might not be the biggest update like getting a trailer or something like that, but it is the perfect way to continue to amp up fans.

We already know season five will open with John Dutton as the Montana Governor. His fate was unclear when season four ended, but the trailer showed a time jump (that I correctly called), and we’ll see the head of the Dutton family as the leader of the entire state.

Apparently, his new power will come at a high price. What price could it be? That remains to be seen.

Remember, since season three, the Dutton clan has been battling well-financed outside forces. In order to keep their land, they need to control the government and that’s where things will open in season five.

After that, nobody has any idea what will happen. Anyone who says they do is a liar and should be ignored. We all have “Yellowstone” theories, but nothing is concrete. That’s just the reality of the situation.

The good news is we’re just 17 days out. Just 17 days, folks. “Yellowstone” season five will be here before we know it, and I truly can’t wait.