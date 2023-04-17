‘Yellowstone’ Producer Shines A Light On The Show’s Future

Videos by OutKick

People tied to “Yellowstone” sound confident the show isn’t ending just yet.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the future of the show amid serious drama with star Kevin Costner. Is he staying or going? Are the days of John Dutton on the hit western numbered?

The honest answer is nobody seems to know for sure, and there’s been a lot of conflicting information out there. Some people have preached optimism. Others have been a little bit more tightlipped.

Now, fans at least have confirmation creator Taylor Sheridan is writing the rest of season five.

When will “Yellowstone” return for the rest of season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” producer remains optimistic.

“Taylor [Sheridan] is in Texas spinning hay into gold and we’re hoping, we’re hoping we’ll do it soon. Everybody’s excited,” director/executive producer Stephen Kay said Sunday during Deadline’s Contenders Television panel.

Wes Bentley also attended the event and weighed in on the future of the show. He made it clear he doesn’t know what’s coming, but expects it to be intense and wild.

“What’s been great about Taylor’s writing is he literally surprises me every time I pick up a script… but it’s usually tough. So whatever it’s going to be it’s going to be hard to do,” the man famous for playing Jamie Dutton further added, according to the same Deadline report.

Wes Bentley discusses the future of “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

What will happen with the show?

All eyes in the entertainment world are on the future of “Yellowstone.” It’s already been announced a Matthew McConaughey “Yellowstone” universe project is advancing no matter what happens with Kevin Costner.

Will it be tied into the main series or become an independent spin-off? That’s still not clear, but McConaughey is slated to join the “Yellowstone” universe. That’s definitely awesome for fans. If the performance he gives is anything like “True Detective” season one, then fans are in for a crazy time.

As for the main series, it definitely seems like momentum is building for the rest of season five to continue. The biggest question now is what kind of role will Costner have moving forward.

Will John Dutton be immediately killed off, killed off at the end of season five or will Kevin Costner continue as the head of the Dutton family for years to come?

Your guess is as good as mine. Previous reporting indicated Sheridan was ready to get rid of John Dutton and was “furious” with the situation and chaos.

When will “Yellowstone” end? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for all the “Yellowstone” updates as we have them. While it sounds like there’s some stability being injected, the situation remains very fluid.