‘Yellowstone’ Star Shares Exclusive Season 5 Details With OutKick

“Yellowstone” season five starts in just a few days, and star Cole Hauser sat down with OutKick to preview what’s ahead.

I had the opportunity to sit down with the man famous for playing Rip to break down the episodes ahead. Naturally, I had to ask what might throw viewers for a loop or surprise people.

His answer was very simple. “Cowboy sh*t” to a degree the entertainment world has never seen before. Check out his full comments below.

The fifth season of “Yellowstone” premieres Sunday November 13 at 8:00 p.m. EST on the Paramount Network. Of course, that shouldn’t be news to any of you because you’ve all been following along.

What will happen? That’s anybody’s best guess, but at least we now know for sure there’s going to be some crazy “cowboy sh*t” that Hauser doesn’t “think anyone has ever done on television or film.”

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest cast interviews and updates as we have them. Season five of “Yellowstone” should be an epic time.