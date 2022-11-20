‘Yellowstone’ Ratings Prove People Love Non-Woke Entertainment

The season five premiere of “Yellowstone” put up outrageous ratings.

The two-hour premiere averaged 16 million viewers in the L3 ratings from Nielsen, according to a release from the Paramount Network. The initial ratings released following the premiere were huge, but the updated ones prove that “Yellowstone” has truly captivated the entertainment soul of America.

.@Yellowstone returned with an ABSOLUTE BANG.



– An unexpected death

– John Dutton is the leader America needs

– Does Jamie have more leverage than Beth realizes?

– The masterplan is starting to become clear



MY FULL RECAP: https://t.co/6duap92R6h — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 14, 2022

Not only were the ratings huge, but the season five premiere was the most watched show on TV in 2022, and the most watched premiere since the 2017 season eight premiere of “The Walking Dead.”

To put it as simply as possible, “Yellowstone” is an unstoppable freight train when it comes to the TV ratings.

“Yellowstone” season five premiere was the most watched show of 2022. (Credit: Paramount Network)

“Yellowstone” proves people love non-woke entertainment.

We live in an unfortunate era where most entertainment options are hot garbage. TV shows and movies have started focusing more on pushing messages than producing great entertainment for viewers.

It’s sad, but it’s true. “Yellowstone” has taken a different approach. It focuses on taking viewers on a dark, sinister, suspenseful and moving journey.

Clearly, people are responding because the ratings are outrageous.

Creator Taylor Sheridan might not think the show is explicitly conservative, but it’s definitely not woke. Nobody is talking about pronouns or how to properly address people.

When things go sideways, problems are often solved with a gun. Again, people respond to what’s entertaining.

Maybe, just maybe, the rest of Hollywood will start paying attention. When you focus on entertaining people above all else, people respond in a huge way. Taylor Sheridan has himself an ATM machine, and he didn’t get it by going woke.

He got it by producing stuff people actually enjoy.

“Yellowstone” puts up monster ratings. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Make sure to check back tonight for my full recap after episode three. I have no doubt it’s going to be lit.