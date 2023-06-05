‘Yellowstone’ Star Hints At Expanded Universe, Is In The Dark On The Show’s Ending

Videos by OutKick

Piper Perabo has no idea how “Yellowstone” will end.

The hit western series with Kevin Costner is slated to end once season five returns in November. The fifth season was supposed to return this summer, but that didn’t happen after multiple problems behind the scenes.

Now, the show will end with season five, and a sequel series is expected to start in December. However, there’s also a massive writers strike underway, which has caused pretty much all productions to slam the brakes.

The timeline for Taylor Sheridan remains very murky. Not only is the timeline murky, but Piper Perabo has no idea what will happen down the stretch.

How will “Yellowstone” end? (Credit: Paramount Network)

How will “Yellowstone” end?

“I hope [the writers’ strike] doesn’t have an impact. I stand with the writers in solidarity and I’m really glad that they are fighting for fair wages and transparency and I hope that we can end this strike soon. I know [creator] Taylor Sheridan was writing before the strike was happening and one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don’t know what’s gonna happen. I have no idea what’s happening next and the whole thing left off on this cliffhanger, so I’m waiting myself,” the woman famous for playing Summer Higgins explained to Entertainment Tonight.

“If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he’s doing and he wants to expand the whole thing. So even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come,” Perabo further told Entertainment Tonight when talking about the future of the show.

Piper Perabo is in the dark on the ending of “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

What does the future hold?

It’s already known a sequel series is coming. What isn’t known is who will join the sequel series and who won’t. Will many from the original saga join? Will none?

It’s rumored Matthew McConaughey will be the lead of the new series, but that hasn’t been publicly announced.

When will “Yellowstone” return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

All we know for sure is you can bet the house John Dutton is going to die. The show is ending because of reported issues behind the scenes with Costner. So, he definitely doesn’t need to be alive for the sequel series.

It’s also been reported Kevin Costner won’t even return until he likes how John Dutton’s fate is decided. The chaos just doesn’t end on and off the screen with “Yellowstone.”

Fans can’t wait for “Yellowstone” to return. (Credit: Paramount Network)

The good news is Taylor Sheridan is legit creative genius. He’s one of the most talented people in the history of Hollywood. As long as he’s releasing new content, you can bet it will be worth watching. Let’s hope he gives fans an epic ending and then more in the expanded universe. Fans have invested years into “Yellowstone” and we deserve a great ending.