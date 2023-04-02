Kevin Costner, ‘Yellowstone’ Stars Drop Out Of Major Event Amid Speculation He’s Leaving The Show

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner and the stars of “Yellowstone” didn’t show up to a previously scheduled event Saturday.

Costner, creator Taylor Sheridan and several major stars from the hit show were slated to be at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, but none of the major players showed, according to Yahoo.

That has sent speculation through the roof that Costner’s time on the show might truly be over. Below is a screenshot promoting the Saturday night event.

It was supposed to be one hell of a powerhouse lineup.

Kevin Costner, Taylor Sheridan and “Yellowstone” stars didn’t show up to PaleyFest. (Credit: PaleyFest)

The future of “Yellowstone” remains murky.

The major “Yellowstone” stars dropping out of the event came at the same time as news broke a Matthew McConaughey led series was happening with or without Costner.

It’s certainly an interesting timeline. The McConaughey series moves forward and then Costner and all other major cast figures drop out of a major TV event.

If it’s just a coincidence, it might be the coincidence of the year.

Is Kevin Costner leaving “Yellowstone”? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network)

Will John Dutton be killed off?

Josh Lucas, who plays young John Dutton on the show, did appear at PaleyFest, and touched on the possibility the character Kevin Costner made legendary could be killed off.

“I think Taylor’s telling a show about life and death, floods and fires. People die and horses die, there’s a lot of pain. I think part of it is he’s always planned on, at some point, having Kevin die and having multiple characters die. And so, you know, that’s just the evolution of what the ranch is. That’s why when you see the cemetery… you see these names, I think it’s, of course, going to evolve and change and I think that’s what hopefully people will really like as it goes,” Lucas told Yahoo when talking about the future of John Dutton on “Yellowstone.”

It certainly sounds like Lucas might be preparing for John Dutton to meet his maker.

When will “Yellowstone” return? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Where does “Yellowstone” go from here?

Production is apparently getting underway soon on the rest of season five, but it’s not confirmed what kind of role Costner will have.

It was revealed in a profile of Wes Bentley he’s returning to Montana to get the cameras rolling. Will Kevin Costner be there with him? That remains to be seen.

Interestingly, Mo Brings Plenty didn’t confirm filming was going to start soon when talking Saturday at PaleyFest to Yahoo.

“There’s some dates floating around,” the man famous for playing Rainwater’s right hand man explained.

Again, more chaos and dueling narratives.

Is “Yellowstone”going to finish season five? (Credit: Paramount Network)

The situation remains fluid and incredibly chaotic. Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.