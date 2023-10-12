When Will ‘Yellowstone’ Return? The Answer Is Likely Not Positive

Videos by OutKick

“Yellowstone” fans shouldn’t expect the show to return in the near future.

The show went on a midseason break after the last episode aired January 1. The initial plan was for the Taylor Sheridan-created series to return during the summer.

That obviously didn’t happen. Major issues with Kevin Costner caused huge delays and uncertainty. Add in writers and actors striking, and it didn’t take a genius to figure out the summer return for season five was off the board.

It was eventually announced the show would return in November and the final episodes would act as a wrap on the series.

“Yellowstone” fans are eager for the show to return. (Photo: Emerson Miller for Paramount)

It’s nearing the middle of October, and in case you hadn’t already figured it out, the show is absolutely not returning in November for its conclusion.

While the writers are done striking, actors are not. That means Taylor Sheridan can write the show’s conclusion, but nothing can be filmed until actors return to work.

So, when will “Yellowstone” return?

Fans want to know when “Yellowstone” will be back. Unfortunately, it might be a very long time. (Photo: Emerson Miller for Paramount)

It’s going to be a long time before “Yellowstone” is back on TV.

As a huge fan of the show, I’d love nothing more than to sit here and tell you all that “Yellowstone” will be back soon. If not November, then perhaps December.

However, I get paid to tell the truth and call balls and strikes. The reality is “Yellowstone” could easily not return until spring 2024.

When will “Yellowstone” return? (Photo: Kevin Lynch for Paramount)

Let’s just look at the timeline. If we speculate the actors are done striking in November, then production and everything has to be arranged. If cameras start rolling in December (highly unlikely) and it takes a couple months to film and then a few more to edit, that gives fans an April 2024 or May 2024 release window for the rest of season five.

In my mind, that’s an optimistic timeline where there aren’t major issues. More hiccups could push its return to summer 2024. That would mean there’s a year and a half between the first half and second half of season two.

Prepare to sit and wait for a very long time, folks.

Will Kevin Costner return?

The other question everyone wants to know is whether or not Kevin Costner will return to play John Dutton. That remains unknown right now, but my best guess is that there’s almost no shot he does.

It’s almost a guarantee fans have seen the last of Kevin Costner playing John Dutton. The star actor predicted his battle with the show will end up in court, and it was reported many people involved with the show aren’t sad to see him go.

As a betting man, I’d bet Costner is not part of the show’s return. How will Taylor Sheridan figure that out in the script? Great question, but many fans have always felt John Dutton was destined to die. That storyline might just have been accelerated.

Will Kevin Costner return to “Yellowstone”? (Photo: Emerson Miller for Paramount)

Hopefully, my analysis turns out to be incorrect on Costner and the timeline, but looking at the information we have, it’s going to be a very long time before the show is back. It’s unfortunate, but it’s simply the reality of the situation.