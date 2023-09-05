Kevin Costner Predicts Court Battle Over ‘Yellowstone’ Fate, Turned Down Huge Money For More Seasons

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Costner expects the battle over “Yellowstone” to get very ugly.

The future of the show remains unclear due to the ongoing strikes and Costner more or less bowing out as John Dutton.

The show is scheduled to return for its conclusion in November. As of right now, there’s no way that happens.

Well, it sounds like Kevin Costner returning in any capacity might be off the table, judging from some comments he made in court for his divorce proceedings.

Kevin Costner doesn’t sound interested in returning to “Yellowstone.” (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

Kevin Costner teases looming court battle over “Yellowstone.”

“We did negotiate. There were issues about creative. I tried to break the log jam. They walked away,” Costner explained in court when discussing the topic, according to Fox News.

Costner also revealed he was offered a staggering $24 million for more seasons of “Yellowstone,” and called the entire situation “complicated.”

Ultimately, it sounds like the filming schedule is what led to Costner, Taylor Sheridan and everyone else involved failing to find an agreement.

“Somewhere along the line they wanted to change things. They wanted to do 5A and 5B… affected ‘Horizon.’ I was going to do my movie ‘Horizon’ and leave that show, do my movie, then do B. A show I was only doing once a year I was now doing twice,” the popular actor explained.

The face of the franchise also predicted lawyers will likely dictate what happens and the sides will “probably go to court,” according to Deadline

That certainly would seem to indicate Costner isn’t ever returning.

It appears Costner is done with “Yellowstone.”

While there are still things that need to be worked out, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out these comments appear to be a clear indication Costner’s time on the hit series is likely over.

How is he going to return if he’s busy battling things out in court? The answer is he’s not. Generally speaking, you don’t sue people and then start working together.

Furthermore, the fact he turned down $24 million for more seasons tells you everything you need to know. The man simply doesn’t want to play John Dutton anymore.

Will Kevin Costner ever return to “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

If he’s out the door, then Taylor Sheridan needs to find a way to give fans the kind of ending we all deserve. Fans have put years of our lives into “Yellowstone.” Anything less than an epic ending won’t leave fans satisfied. Unfortunately, it appears the show is speeding towards a disappointing conclusion. I hope I’m wrong, but it certainly doesn’t look that way.