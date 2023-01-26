‘Yellowstone’ Generates Jarring Amount Of Revenue For Montana

“Yellowstone” has led to an insane amount of money flowing into Montana.

The hit series with Kevin Costner has been a juggernaut in the entertainment world ever since it premiered in 2018. In a world of woke nonsense, “Yellowstone” has given fans an epic ride full of violence, suspense and grit. The series also puts up monster ratings and the popularity has resulted in a lot of tourism for the state of Montana.

“Yellowstone” generates a shocking amount of revenue for Montana. (Credit: Paramount Network)

The show has led to roughly $730.1 million in revenue for the state, according to a study from the University of Montana. The spending and revenue generated breaks down as follows:

$730.1 million in spending to the state’s economy.

$44.5 million in state tax revenues directed in whole or in part to the general fund.

10,200-plus jobs across a wide spectrum of industries, including both tourism-related and other industries.

$376 million in income received by Montana households.

Roughly $1.1 billion in output, or gross receipts, of Montana business and nonbusiness



The study also determined that the show has resulted in a million tourists visiting the state in 2021 alone. Let me repeat that. The study determined a million people visited the state in 2021 because of their love of the show.

That is one of the most bonkers stats I’ve ever seen. A TV show is driving tourism at a level that is hard to understand.

“Yellowstone” is an unstoppable force.

In case you didn’t already know “Yellowstone” is a force to be reckoned with, you do now. Its impact is nothing short of incredible.

It started as a modern day western on a network most people hadn’t heard of (Paramount Network was Spike rebranded), and just a few years later, it’s turned into a cultural phenomenon.

Other than “Game of Thrones,” entertainment fans haven’t seen anything like it over the past couple decades.

“Yellowstone” has become an unstoppable force on TV. (Credit: Paramount Network)

What has all that success led to? It’s led to people pouring into Montana and opening their wallets to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

I know some locals don’t love what “Yellowstone” has done for the state, but they should be smiling. There’s no such thing as too much money, and right now, the state is getting a big boost because of the Taylor Sheridan show.

If you haven’t already watched “Yellowstone,” now is a great time to start. Season five returns this summer, and I can’t wait. We’re in for a fun ride the rest of the way.