Things are trending towards absolute chaos after the latest “Yellowstone” episode aired Sunday night.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE ‘YELLOWSTONE’ SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

The third episode of “Yellowstone” season five – “Tall Drink of Water” – continued to set the stage for absolute mayhem down the stretch.

After the two-hour premiere last weekend, it was clear the Duttons would soon only have more problems with John as the Governor of Montana and Market Equities refusing to pack it and go home.

John’s vision for Montana is simple. Take things back 100 years and build a metaphorical wall around the state to keep outsiders in their home states. Well, there’s plenty to break down.

Beth hatches a plan, but as always, there’s chaos with her.

Beth’s plan to tank Market Equities seems relatively straightforward. She sold out of her controlling interest in Schwartz & Meyer, and only kept the land she acquired previously.

Out of fear of lawsuits, she dumped her interest, Schwartz and & Meyer now has complete control after Beth convinced the organization to “f*ck” over her main enemy “just a little bit.”

The land she’s keeping in the split will go into a conservation easement, the airport deal is officially dead once that happens and Market Equities will hemorrhage money to the tune of billions annually.

Now, I will say this. The conservation easement storyline is solid from a logic and legal standpoint. The only part that is, perhaps, not overly accurate is conservation easements are rarely used for pasture lands. Most are used for wetlands, which isn’t the case here. It’s a minor detail, but something to consider.

What is Beth’s plan in “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Now, as we all know, nothing can go well with Beth. After striking what appears to be a devastating blow against Market Equities, she went and got ripped at a bar, smashed a glass bottle across a woman’s head and got arrested.

That in and of itself isn’t a huge deal. However, the scene provided us the opportunity to meet the new sheriff. If there’s one theme “Yellowstone” fans are used to it’s that the Duttons have always influenced and flexed their power over law enforcement. Prior to dying, Sheriff Haskell was a solid ally of John for the most part. He strayed a bit from time to time, but at the end of the day, John could dictate what was going to happen.

Trouble is brewing for Beth after episode three. (Credit: Paramount Network)

The fact Beth was arrested seems to indicate that won’t be the case with the new guy. That might be a problem, and it’s the latest sign the Duttons might be losing their iron grip. Something to keep an eye on for sure.

Is Jamie being walked into a trap?

Jamie might be one of the most hated characters on TV, but he’s also one of the most intriguing. Above all else, he’s a survivor. That’s clearly not changing in season five of “Yellowstone.”

In episode three, he found himself with an interesting dilemma on his hands. Sarah Atwood more or less admitted Market Equities is screwed with John as governor.

However, Sarah is digging her claws into the adopted Dutton son. There was an insane amount of sexual tension during their office talk, and when she dropped the dinner suggestion, you could feel the manipulation just boiling over.

We’ve seen this before with Jamie. We’ve seen him show good intentions and then get tempted into doing something stupid. His original AG run with his baby mother advising him is proof of that fact. Speaking of which, where the hell is she these days?

Is Jamie being played by Sarah Atwood on “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Let’s be honest with each other as viewers and fans. We all know Sarah Atwood doesn’t actually have any real interest in Jamie. It’s all for show. She wants him in her pocket. Does he know this or is he being walked into a buzzsaw?

Jamie’s not dumb. He’s not. However, we know he makes foolish decisions. There are plenty of examples of this throughout the years on “Yellowstone.”

Would he really be dumb enough to cross the man who raised him again? I’d like to say no, but we all know he damn-well could.

I sat down with @Yellowstone star Wes Bentley to discuss season five and why America loves the show.



While most people in Hollywood are awful and arrogant, Bentley is a great guy.



Incredibly down to Earth and an awesome person. pic.twitter.com/cC9RXLhzPS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2022

Remember, I pointed out Beth doesn’t have nearly the leverage she thinks she does over Jamie. If she burns him, she’d have to burn herself in the process. Where does he go from here? Jamie has options. None of them are particularly good. He can stick with his father and be tormented by his witch of a sister or play his own hand and roll the dice with Sarah Atwood. It’s hard to see a positive outcome either way.

The Monica/Kayce storyline continues to be heartbreaking.

In the premiere, we saw Monica and Kayce lose their unborn child in a horrible car crash. It was heartbreaking and a difficult storyline to consume.

The loss of Monica and Kayce’s child continues to captivate viewers. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Things didn’t get easier in episode three of “Yellowstone” season five. Her grieving scenes were just downright brutal to watch. The kitchen scene hit especially hard. Kayce talking to John about burying the child at the ranch so Monica can visit him was powerful and also incredibly sad.

However, we are starting to see Kayce pivot. He’s willing to walk away from his law enforcement role in order to be with his family.

“Yellowstone” was very strong in episode three of season five. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Enter Rainwater. The Native American leader floated the possibility of Kayce taking over as a regional investigator for the Montana Department of Justice to help the tribal community. If it happens, it would further signify the Duttons and the Native Americans are coming close through the Monica/Kayce/Tate storyline.

Kayce is a good man. He’s a dark soul, but a good man. I’m intrigued by him becoming a regional investigator. Taylor Sheridan could certainly cook up some awesome storylines with that.

What does Kayce’s future hold? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Is Rainwater in trouble?

Angela Blue Thunder doesn’t is none too pleased with Rainwater. Not at all, and she seems intent on teaching him a lesson.

As she made clear, the lesson won’t be pleasant, but it will be necessary. Honestly, I can’t stand her. Mo is awesome, viewers have definitely come to at least respect Rainwater but she’s unbearable. Hopefully, someone takes her out or Thomas crushes her. Either outcome would be fine.

The important thing is that it seems like Rainwater is losing the near complete support and control he once enjoyed on the reservation. It seems like John Dutton isn’t the only powerful leader being threatened.

What about the wolf killing storyline on “Yellowstone”?

Personally, I loved the wolf killing storyline we saw at the end of the two-hour premiere. It was fun, unexpected and gave viewers an ominous feeling about what was on the horizon.

Well, we got an update when some investigators came out and made it clear they knew the wolves were taken out on the ranch.

How will the wolf killing storyline end? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Rip, to his credit, played it off as nothing more than poachers, but clearly, this issue isn’t going away in the near future. Taylor Sheridan didn’t write the wolf storyline with Colby and Ryan to just have it disappear.

I think it’s definitely here for the long haul. The Duttons could be in massive trouble if the truth comes out. Just another problem for John to deal with!

Other “Yellowstone” episode three observations:

It’s seriously trippy how much different Carter looks than he did in season four. It really throws me for a loop.

The flashback scenes with Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton are awesome. The scene in the old governor’s office was incredible. Power moves only!

Still no Jimmy. Might be time to wonder if we’ll see him at all.

The shower scene with Walker and Laramie was laugh out loud funny. Glad to see Lloyd didn’t immediately feel the need to stab someone.

Overall, it was another excellent episode of “Yellowstone.” Can’t wait to see what we get in episode four.