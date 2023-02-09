Another ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Is In The Works

Videos by OutKick

The “Yellowstone” universe is continuing to grow.

The hit series about the Duttons has hit some turmoil amid reports Kevin Costner might be on his way out. Talks are apparently underway to end “Yellowstone” in its current format and pivot to an extension with Matthew McConaughey.

It’s unclear when/if that will happen. While Paramount Network figures out that mess, a new prequel titled “1944” is being developed.

What do we know about the new “Yellowstone” prequel “1944”?

Unfortunately, information about “1944” is pretty limited. In fact, all that we really know is that it’s being developed thanks to some recent comments from a 101 Studios executive.

“Of course, we’ve got ‘1923,’ we’ve got the sequel, we’re not letting the cat out of the bag, it’s going to be called ‘1944.’ My guess is that it’ll be shooting largely in the Bitterroot Valley because it has to take place at what is Chief Joseph Ranch,” 101 Studios executive vice president of production Tom Prince explained during a community event at City Hall in Hamilton, Montana, according to the Ravalli Republic.

Taylor Sheridan has a record of success when it comes to prequels.

While most sequels and prequels never work out well, Taylor Sheridan’s work is a clear exception to the rule.

“Yellowstone” has had two prequels so far, and both were prime TV. “1883” with Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott and Faith Hill was a classic western.

It was dark, gritty, suspenseful and a ton of fun as viewers watched the journey of the Duttons to Montana. Sheridan followed that up with “1923,” which might honestly be the best show on TV right now.

There’s a very real argument to be made that at this point, “1923” is even better than “Yellowstone.”

“1923” with Harrison Ford is a huge hit. It’s the second “Yellowstone” prequel. (Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Now, “Yellowstone” fans will get “1944” at some point down the road. If that doesn’t pump you up, I have to wonder whether or not you’re even a real fan. While the fate of the Kevin Costner series is up in the air, the rest of Sheridan’s work continues to be fire. As a huge fan, I can’t wait to see what “1944” brings us.