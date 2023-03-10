Unnerving ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Trailer Drops, Promises To Keep Viewers Awake At Night

Videos by OutKick

A full trailer for “Yellowjackets” season two is out, and it will send a chill down your spine.

The Showtime series turned into a massive surprise hit after premiering in November 2021. It seemingly came out of nowhere and blew up.

“Yellowjackets” season two trailer promises violence and chaos. (Credit: Showtime)

The plot revolved around a high school soccer team flying to a tournament that crashed in the Canadian wilderness. However, nothing was as it seemed, and soon, the survivors realized they were dealing with forces they couldn’t see or understand.

Dual timelines showed viewers how the survivors were dealing with the same forces decades later. It’s like “Lost” means “Lord of the Flies” with a hard R-rating.

“Yellowjackets” season two looks excellent.

Now, a full look at season two is out, and as expected, it looks like the girls in the woods will continue to turn more and more savage with every day that passes.

Fire it up and give it a watch below.

When I made the decision to watch episode one of season one, I didn’t really expect to enjoy it. I’d heard the chatter and wanted to see what it was all about.

Could a series about a girls soccer team trapped in the woods really be that good? Yes. Yes, “Yellowjackets” is awesome.

It’s unbelievably dark and sinister. Again, imagine “Lord of the Flies” teamed up with “Lost,” and then slap a VERY hard R-rating on it. That’s truly the best way to describe it.

“Yellowjackets” season two looks awesome. (Credit: Showtime)

Now, “Yellowjackets” fans will run it back starting March 24 on Showtime. If you haven’t already seen season one, it’s definitely worth your time. The show is truly wild.

It’s just definitely not for anyone with a weak stomach or for the faint of heart. If you’re going into it, you should know exactly how dark and unsettling it’s going to get.

“Yellowjackets” season two trailer released. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://youtu.be/krFohHX8WeU)

You can catch “Yellowjackets” season two starting March 24 on Showtime. I’ll definitely be following along.