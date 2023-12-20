‘Yellowjackets’ Creator Provides Season 3 Update After Shocking Finale

Videos by OutKick

The wheels are turning on “Yellowjackets” returning to TV.

The second season of the hit Showtime series about a stranded soccer team wrapped up in May 2023, and fans were left in a state of shock by what unfolded in the final moments.

“Yellowjackets” is an incredibly fun and sinister series. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

*SPOILER ALERT*

Fans were stunned watching Natalie die after taking a fatal injection in the present timeline, and then in the past, the cabin the girls desperately needed for survival went up in flames.

Viewers can’t wait to find out what will happen moving forward. The door is wide open, and the options are limitless. It will certainly be hard to top that ending.

Well, the good news is that the process to get season three on TV is underway.

Work has started on “Yellowjackets” season three.

“We’re deep in the writing,” creator Ashley Lyle said during a Q&A for SAG-AFTRA nomination committee members a few days ago, according to Variety. She also added that “everybody came back so incredibly enthusiastic, raring to go and creatively invigorated.”

While the woman responsible for the hit series wasn’t interested in divulging what plot details will unfold, she did note, “We’re having so much fun and are very excited about it.”

When will “Yellowjackets” return on Showtime? (Credit: Showtime)

So, what does this update mean for a timeline on season three finally coming out? We’re definitely looking at a likely release in late 2024.

There’s less than two weeks left in December, writing could be done by mid-February, that means production could maybe start in late March and by the time production and editing is done, fans are looking at maybe a November release.

As I often say, nobody likes to wait long between seasons of shows, but as long as the final product is worth it, then the wait can be justified.

“Yellowjackets” fans can’t wait for season three to arrive. (Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME)

Having said that, I do have one major gripe with “Yellowjackets.” Why does it seem like the time spent on each timeline is pretty split?

It’s clear to anyone paying attention the old timeline after the crash in the woods is the premier story in the series. The writers and creators MUST focus on the majority of the show pinpointing what happened in the past. It’s literally “Lord of the Flies” with a girls soccer team and a paranormal element added in.

We’ll have to wait and see when a trailer or any kind of sneak peek might hit the web, but the fact writing is underway is a very positive update. Let me know your thoughts on the sinister series at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.