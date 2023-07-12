Saudi PIF Not-So-Subtly Tried To Gain Yasir Al-Rumayyan An Augusta National Membership As Part Of Merger

Videos by OutKick

Prior to the start of the U.S. Senate Subcommittee hearing about the proposed merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF on Tuesday, the subcommittee released hundreds of pages containing details and communications between the two sides. While there is a plethora of eye-popping details, one about Saudi PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and Augusta National rightfully caught everyone’s attention.

Al-Rumayyan is reportedly set to become chairman of the new for-profit entity the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF are looking to form, and he seems to believe that should include the perk of all perks: a membership at Augusta National.

Amanda Stavely of PCP Capital Partners, who operated on behalf of the Saudi PIF, presented a slideshow to the small group of individuals actually in on the merger titled ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ on April 26.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi’s PIF, has his eyes on a membership at Augusta National. (Photo by Luke Walker/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images)

Yasir Wants Into Augusta

This is when Stavely, and likely Al-Rumayyan, thought it was an appropriate time to try and sneak in a membership to the most exclusive country club on the planet.

“HE Yasir Al-Rumayyan to become a Director of the International Golf Federation and to receive membership at Augusta and the R&A,” the slideshow read. “As part of this, LIV is to review its senior management structure and Board composition.”

You can’t knock Al-Rumayyan for trying, anyone else in his position as the governor of a sovereign wealth fund worth over $600 billion would very much try to get a membership at the home of the Masters.

Al-Rumayyan’s desire for an Augusta National membership wasn’t the most shocking proposal or detail in the slideshow, that honor belongs to a bullet point that suggested Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy both own LIV Golf teams and play in 10 events per year.

