Yankees Shortstop Learning To Play Catcher Just To Make Team

New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa realizes just how hard making the Major Leagues can be.

There are hundreds of thousands of baseball players at the collegiate level and throughout the minor leagues. The odds of getting to the pinnacle – the MLB – is astronomically difficult.

And IFK is willing to do anything to guarantee his spot, even learn one of the most difficult positions in the sport.

“I just want to win. That’s all I’m worried about right now. I am ready for whatever I need to do,” Kiner-Falefa told reporters on Wednesday.

Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa is willing to play catcher just to make the team. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Kiner-Falefa had a frustrating year for the team last year – one that saw him routinely benched and chastised by the Yankees fanbase. IKF had a rather tough time at shortstop last year, and knows he won’t be playing there this coming season. The team is set with both Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza heavily competing for the position.

The position they do need help with? Catcher. Three of the Yankees four catchers are currently injured. Jose Trevino has a wrist injury while prospects Ben Rortvedt and Austin Wells are both dealing with injuries as well.

The Yankees lost to the Houston Astros in the ALCS last year. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

IKF does have some catching experience. Back in 2019 he caught 31 games for the Texas Rangers, but he’ll have to get accustomed to life behind the plate once again. He expects his role to be in an emergency, backup type of way – kind of like a random wide receiver that can also be the third or fourth string quarterback should things go horribly wrong in a football game.

“I looked at it as a good opportunity,’’ Kiner-Falefa later said to reporters.

And in the world of competitive sports, one needs to be ready to seize on opportunities no matter how they present themselves.

The MLB regular season begins March 30th. The Yankees will play the San Francisco Giants.