Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Goes Off In Postgame Rant

The New York Yankees are not in good shape.

What seemed like a dream season, with Aaron Judge chasing historic home run records, a huge division lead leading to an easy AL East crown and the distinct possibility of home field advantage throughout the playoffs, has turned into a nightmare.

Since the All-Star break, the Yankees have been an entirely different team, with a 9-19 record, one of the worst months in the American League.

It’s been even worse in the past few weeks, as they’ve lost 14 of 17 games and seen their division lead fall to just 7 games over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The pressure might be getting to manager Aaron Boone, as he went off in a post game rant after Saturday’s loss, their third in a row:

Aaron Boone as fiery as we’ve ever seen him. pic.twitter.com/5yvQz6ma3X — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) August 20, 2022

You’ll rarely see a manager slam a table that hard.

Boone angrily said that their goals are “right here,” right in front of them, but the team will have to wake up in order to accomplish what they want.

He’s right; the Yankees are still in a great spot to win the division and are still only 4 games behind the Astros for best record in the league.

While their torrid, record setting pace is no longer realistically possible, there’s still an incredible amount of talent, both offensively and in run prevention.

The team should be getting Giancarlo Stanton back in a matter of days, which could help prop up the struggling offense.

Maybe Boone’s postgame anger will help motivate the Yankees; the schedule won’t get any easier with a series with the first place Mets coming up next week.