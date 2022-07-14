Yankees Fan Fight Breaks Out In The Expensive Seats As Emotions Boil Over

Bro…bro…bro…bro…bro…bro…f–k you, bro…no, f–k you, bro…oh yeah, you think you’re a f–kin’ tough guy…yeeahhhh?

If you love to see Yankees fans punching Yankees fans in the expensive seats, this is your day to shine in life. Let’s go to Yankee Stadium Wednesday night where my lowly Reds were in town for a tilt, but then the real tilt came when a couple of tough guys decided to drop the gloves and GET IT ON!

This is what happens when you have a 14-game division lead, a 30-home run guy in the lineup and six guys going to the all-star game. You don’t have anything else to do but punch each other over who knows what.

We’ve got a fistfight at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/Ebs8jPXLuh — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) July 14, 2022

All I can think of was that Bud Light tall boy that backward hat guy threw at his opponent. Sir, that’s like a $20 bill right out the window. I understand you wipe your ass with $20s, but we’re talking about 9.1% inflation, $20 beers, and $500 seats to see the Reds.

Sir, please have a little respect for those of us who have to sit at home suckin’ down a $28 30-pack and a $2.99 pack of hot dogs.

As for the game, the Reds somehow managed to take the Yankees to extra innings where the team with a $260,332,242 payroll managed to win on a wild pitch.