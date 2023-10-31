Yale Campus Newspaper Removes Line Saying Hamas Raped Women, Beheaded Men

Videos by OutKick

A Yale University newspaper edited a column post-publication to remove a line that said Hamas “raped women and beheaded men” during the ongoing war with Israel.

The Yale Daily News added the following editor’s note to the Oct. 12 column, “Is Yalies4Palestine a hate group,” written by sophomore author Sahar Tartak:

More questionable than Tartak’s claims is the Yale paper categorizing her claims as “unsubstantiated.” Tartak’s phrasing of Hamas’ atrocities is actually quite substantiated.

During an Oct. 21 press release, the chief spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Rear. Adm. Daniel Hagari confirmed that Hamas “infiltrated Israel and slaughtered, raped, murdered, burned, and killed babies, women, kids, elderly people.”

A Reuters report from Oct. 15 quotes a reserve warrant officer identified only by her first name of Avigayil telling reporters “We’ve seen dismembered bodies with their arms and feet chopped off, people that were beheaded, a child that was beheaded.”

A separate morgue worker for the military told the Daily Mail: “There is evidence of mass rape of so brutal that they broke their victims’ pelvis – women, grandmothers, children.”

I'm glad elite colleges came out in support of Hamas. It was an unmasking.



Don't silence them, let them expose themselves. The answer to hate speech is more speech



The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees. The rest of the country now sees that:https://t.co/Ev4mfs2QeO — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) October 19, 2023

Even Joe Biden referenced Hamas raping women earlier this month:

“Parents butchered using their bodies to try to protect their children – stomach-turning reports of babies being killed, entire families slain. Young people massacred while attending a musical festival to celebrate peace… Women were raped, assaulted, paraded as trophies,” said Biden.

Lastly, Israeli president Isaac Herzog told the German newspaper Bild on Monday that Hamas kidnapped and killed German-Israeli tattoo artist Shani Nicole Louk before parading through the streets of Gaza with her “head chopped [off].“

“Unsubstantiated”

Apparently, the Yale campus paper doesn’t believe Biden, the IDF, morgue workers, and other witnesses are enough to substantiate a claim.

Tartak commented on the edit Monday, quoting a Yale professor’s support:

I'm still collecting my thoughts on the YDN's egregious correction. But until then, what Prof. Christakis and others have said does the job. https://t.co/qicDatZqDl — Sahar Tartak🇮🇱 (@sahar_tartak) October 30, 2023

Student bodies and professors across Ivy League campuses have shown themselves to be the most fierce advocates of Hamas in the U.S., from Harvard to Cornell to Yale.

Notably, a Yale professor appeared to justify Hamas terrorists killing Israeli civilians on social media and called Israel a “murderous, genocidal settler state.”

As I started my column last week saying, I’ve always believed Thomas Sowell when he said “The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees.”

Now, the rest of the country is starting to believe him too.