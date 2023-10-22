Yacht Stewardess & Reality TV Star Now Cashing In On Playboy

Videos by OutKick

Australian stewardess Natalya Scudder got her start in yachting at the age of 18. She worked her way up and became a chief stewardess.

From there, the now 26-year-old, landed a spot on the reality show Below Deck Mediterranean, which airs on Bravo. She appeared on Season 7 of the show which premiered back in July of 2022 and returned for Season 8 which is the show’s current season.

Samantha Pron, Alexander Endo and Natalya Scudder attend the Haute Living magazine Tony Robbins cover dinner in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Scudder, who describes herself as the “Aussie girl next door,” recently took her talents to Playboy. The move to the exclusive content platform Centerfold has been a financially beneficial one.

In fact, she revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail, that becoming a Playboy bunny has allowed her to leave the yachting world behind. She said, “It gives me the financial freedom to travel, which is unreal!”

“I can work from my phone whilst traveling the world and visiting exotic destinations.” She continued, “I pinch myself everyday. I feel very blessed!”

“My first salary was minimum wage, but I didn’t complain – I was just happy to be traveling the world on a $121 million dollar yacht.”

Starting from the bottom and working your way up is a solid foundation for the content game. Throw some name recognition in there with a couple of seasons on reality TV and things are headed in the right direction.

From Below Deck To Playboy Bunny

“As I continued to progress in my career in the yachting industry, my salary as chief stew grew steadily, but now that I am on the Playboy platform I can afford to work as a full time content creator,” she admitted.

“It’s enabled me to leave the yachting industry completely and maintain a comfortable lifestyle while traveling the world. I’m so grateful!”

That’s living the dream right there. Scudder’s gone from working on yachts to traveling the world with a comfortable lifestyle off of her content.

Content that she describes as “cheeky.” Adding, “I love putting on a playlist with good energy and stripping down! It makes me feel super sexy and confident.”

Scudder was one of the models who flew out to the Bahamas for a photo shoot along with former Nickelodeon star Madisyn Shipman. Smart move, if you’re going in then go all in.

There should be a place for former Nickelodeon stars and reality TV stars to make a comfortable living. Why not Playboy?