XFL Coach Calls For Team To Get New Players After Terrible Loss

Orlando Guardians (XFL) coach Terrell Buckley hit a boiling point with his team after a disappointing loss on Sunday.

Orlando was entering the game as a lower-echelon team after a 33-12 loss to the Houston Roughnecks in Week 1 and lost an embarrassing Week 2 contest against the San Antonio Brahmas.

During the game, Buckley offered his thoughts on the Guardians’ play. The coach did not hold back and told his players to “perform.”

WATCH:

Buckley said he noticed a blatant lack of effort from unnamed Guardians players. He told these guys to hit the road if they were not down to compete for Orlando, adding that the team needed new players who wanted to win.

XFL's Guardians coach Terrell Buckley keeps it honest 😂pic.twitter.com/StSNNYuGB7 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) February 26, 2023

The response sounded off to viewers accustomed to NFL interviews, but others appreciated Buckley’s willingness to address his team’s loss without being PC about it.

Unfortunately for the NFL-player-turned-XFL-coach, the Guardians’ Week 2 loss, 30-12, to the Brahmas solidified their status as dead last in the XFL rankings.

Coaching on the opposite sideline Sunday afternoon was Hines Ward … the storied Pittsburgh Steelers wideout known for making difficult catches and being a brute against defenders.

Hines snatched his first victory of the season for the Brahmas (1-1) after a disappointing debut against the St. Louis Battlehawks — surrendering 12 points in the fourth quarter and losing the game, 18-15.

The open-aired answer from Terrell Buckley wasn’t the hottest moment on mic Sunday.

In the game’s fourth quarter, former FSU QB Deondre Francois led the Guardians offense to the goal line, down 27-6, and dropped an F-bomb during the huddle when a teammate suggested a different play call.

XFL’s in-game mics were a hit for audiences, but they’ll eventually be a hit in the pocket for the XFL when the FCC comes a-knockin’.

The league is attempting its second comeback in the last three years after COVID shut down operations in 2020.

The rest of the XFL coaches include:

XFL Arlington Renegades

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

XFL Houston Roughnecks

Head Coach: Wade Phillips

XFL Las Vegas Vipers

Head Coach: Rod Woodson

XFL Seattle Sea Dragons

Head Coach: Jim Haslett

XFL St. Louis Battlehawks

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

XFL Washington D.C. Defenders

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow