XFL Coach Calls For Team To Get New Players After Terrible Loss

Videos by OutKick
Orlando Guardians (XFL) coach Terrell Buckley hit a boiling point with his team after a disappointing loss on Sunday.
Orlando was entering the game as a lower-echelon team after a 33-12 loss to the Houston Roughnecks in Week 1 and lost an embarrassing Week 2 contest against the San Antonio Brahmas.
During the game, Buckley offered his thoughts on the Guardians’ play. The coach did not hold back and told his players to “perform.”
WATCH:
Buckley said he noticed a blatant lack of effort from unnamed Guardians players. He told these guys to hit the road if they were not down to compete for Orlando, adding that the team needed new players who wanted to win.
The response sounded off to viewers accustomed to NFL interviews, but others appreciated Buckley’s willingness to address his team’s loss without being PC about it.
Unfortunately for the NFL-player-turned-XFL-coach, the Guardians’ Week 2 loss, 30-12, to the Brahmas solidified their status as dead last in the XFL rankings.
Coaching on the opposite sideline Sunday afternoon was Hines Ward … the storied Pittsburgh Steelers wideout known for making difficult catches and being a brute against defenders.
Hines snatched his first victory of the season for the Brahmas (1-1) after a disappointing debut against the St. Louis Battlehawks — surrendering 12 points in the fourth quarter and losing the game, 18-15.
The open-aired answer from Terrell Buckley wasn’t the hottest moment on mic Sunday.
In the game’s fourth quarter, former FSU QB Deondre Francois led the Guardians offense to the goal line, down 27-6, and dropped an F-bomb during the huddle when a teammate suggested a different play call.
XFL’s in-game mics were a hit for audiences, but they’ll eventually be a hit in the pocket for the XFL when the FCC comes a-knockin’.
The league is attempting its second comeback in the last three years after COVID shut down operations in 2020.
The rest of the XFL coaches include:
XFL Arlington Renegades
Head Coach: Bob Stoops
XFL Houston Roughnecks
Head Coach: Wade Phillips
XFL Las Vegas Vipers
Head Coach: Rod Woodson
XFL Seattle Sea Dragons
Head Coach: Jim Haslett
XFL St. Louis Battlehawks
Head Coach: Anthony Becht
XFL Washington D.C. Defenders
Head Coach: Reggie Barlow
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok