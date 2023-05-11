Xavier Prez Lashes Out At WVU’s Bob Huggins After Using Slur At Fans

Videos by OutKick

Xavier’s leadership is continuing to rip West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins regarding controversial comments he made this week.

Lashing out against Huggins during a school event on Wednesday was Xavier president Colleen Hanycz.

During a radio segment Monday morning, Huggins used the term “f*gs” to describe Xavier basketball fans after the group threw dildos (yup) onto the court during the Crosstown Shootout.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA – MARCH 16: Head coach Bob Huggins of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on March 16, 2023 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“It was the Crosstown Shootout. What it was was all those f***… all those Catholic f***, I think is what it was,” Huggins said on The Bill Cunningham Show. “They were envious they didn’t have one.”

⚠️ Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f–s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/JTftGx9rQE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2023

‘Inclusive’ Xavier President Calls Out Huggins’ Comments

Xavier prez Hanycz followed up on her statement from Tuesday and further condemned Huggins’ words — calling them “deplorable” and hurtful to Xavier’s LGBT community, and calling the Jesuit-Catholic university an “inclusive” space.

“At Xavier, we are steadfastly committed to creating an inclusive, welcoming campus where every member of this community is valued and respected,” Hanycz said. “This is at the very core of our mission and our identity as a Jesuit-Catholic university.”

Hanycz added, “The deplorable mischaracterizations and homophobic slurs directed towards our LGBTQ+ and our Catholic communities were repulsive and offensive. To those in our Xavier family who were directly targeted and harmed by these hateful words, be assured that you are invaluable members of our Xavier family and you belong here. Your presence makes us better.”

WVU Punishes Bob Huggins

Huggins avoided being fired by the university but received punishment from WVU on Wednesday: having next year’s salary slashed by $1 million — $4.2M to $3.2M — and receiving a three-game suspension. According to WVU, the money will go to LGBT resources and centers, while Huggins must undergo “sensitivity training.”

As OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau wrote, the punishment was fairly steep coming off a year where Alabama’s Nate Oats allowed freshman star Brandon Miller to keep playing ball, despite delivering a handgun to an eventual murder scene.

The 69-year-old coach issued a statement, apologizing for using the offensive terms.

Over the past 48 hours, I have reflected on the awful words that I shared on a radio program earlier this week. I deeply regret my actions, the hurt they unfairly caused others and the negative attention my words have brought to West Virginia University. I also regret the embarrassment and disappointment it has caused our Athletics family, members of our campus community and the state of West Virginia. I am sorry for the hurt and distress I have caused our students and our student-athletes. I represent more than just our University and our basketball program, and it pains me to know that I have let so many people down. I have no excuse for the language I used, and I take full responsibility. I will abide with the actions outlined by the University and Athletics leadership to learn from this incident. I have had several conversations with colleagues and friends that I deeply respect and admire over the last 24 hours, and I am keenly aware of the pain that I have caused. I meant what I wrote on Monday – I will do better. I am looking forward to working with WVU’s LGBTQ+ Center and other state organizations to learn more about the issues facing the community. As a leader, I am eager to use my platform to take what I learn and share it with a broader audience. I also regret my comments regarding Xavier University. I am hopeful that my personal donation to the university to support its Center for Faith and Justice and its Center for Diversity and Inclusion will further the work it does and the impact it has on its students. West Virginia and West Virginia University are my home. I love this University and know first-hand that the education and experiences students receive here make a difference. I am truly sorry for the damage I have done. And I am grateful for the chance to move forward in a way that positively represents this University and our state.

Words Can’t Have More Consequences Than Actions

OutKick’s Clay Travis commented on the Bob Huggins controversy, calling it overblown by the standard of giving words more consequences than actions in the age of outrage culture.

READ: