Bob Huggins reportedly will not be fired in wake of an on-air incident earlier this week. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, the head men’s basketball coach is working with West Virginia to “finalize the details” for his return in 2023/24.

Huggins, 69, used a homophobic epithet on a live radio show earlier this week.

Ironically, his use of the word came a few years after inviting Tom Brennaman to speak to his program, the former Reds announcer who was fired for using the same slur.

Huggins did not learn from Brennaman’s message and will have to deal with the repercussions of his actions, but will not be fired. Thamel reports that the Mountaineers are going to punish him in three ways:

Huggins’ salary will be reduced by $1 million.

He will under go sensetivity training.

He will receive a “significant” suspension.

It is unclear as to how long the suspension may last, or when he will serve the suspension. “Significant” is the key word.

Details on the training are also unknown at this time. Based on similar instances across other programs and sports in the past, it will be handled privately.

As for his salary, Huggins made $4.2 million in 2022/23. His amended salary will be reduced to $3.2 million, one of the largest reductions in college sports history.

Huggins issued an apology through the university a few hours after using the slur. The school issued a statement and placed its basketball coach under review not long thereafter.

Huggins then met with West Virginia president Gordon Gee on Tuesday and expressed remorse for his actions. Although the Mountaineers have yet to issue an official statement, Thamel’s report is expected to be how the situation will play out. It was a decision made by Gee and the school’s administration, the board of trustees, and the athletic department.