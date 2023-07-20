Wyndham Clark Jokes With Colorado Avalanche On Twitter Following Ugly, Slapshot-Like Golf Shot At Open Championship

Videos by OutKick

Wyndham Clark is the reigning US Open champion. With that comes expectations of greatness at this year’s Open Championship. And after a strong first round, Clark is in contention to contend at two consecutive major golf tournaments.

But there was a moment when his entire round almost went sideways. Literally.

Clark stepped up to the 14th tee at two-under on his round. He had made two birdies and no bogeys. His round was cruising right along.

But then he hit his tee shot on the par-4 into some very thick rough on the left side of the hole. With nearly no options, Clark tried to hack the ball out of the rough and back into play.

It did not work out as planned.

Find the wrong spot at @RLGCHoylake and you'll get big trouble.@usopengolf winner Wyndham Clark found that out the hard way. pic.twitter.com/bApMttgZtk — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

If you look at his form, it appears like he’s shooting a slap-shot rather trying to hit a golf ball. Clark noticed that, too, and the Denver-native reached out to the Colorado Avalanche.

Clark’s next shot didn’t go well, either. He knocked it all the way across the fairway onto a big mound and into more rough.

But he somehow managed to get up-and-down from that spot to save bogey.

Wyndham Clark avoids disaster at the Open Championship

Clark followed that bogey with a birdie on 15 and added a final birdie on 18 to shoot three-under, putting him in a tie for seventh place.

On a hole that looked like double-bogey or worse was in play, Clark managed to mitigate the damage. That’s the key to winning Open Championships.

Wyndham Clark hit one terrible shot during the 1st round of the Open Championship, and he joked he should play for the Colorado Avalanche. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Because of that and his strong finish, Clark is in the mood to make jokes on Twitter.

I have a feeling if he made triple-bogey, he wouldn’t be tweeting at the Colorado Avalanche.

But he didn’t, and he’s in the Top 10 after one round of the Open Championship.

And, clearly he’s in good spirits.

That’s good news for me, since I gave him out as my pick to this tournament on the OutKick Bets “Hot Links Podcast” with Geoff Clark.

Wyndham Clark on the leaderboard with a 3-under 68. In the history of golf, here are all the players who have won the U.S. Open and The Open in the same year:



• Bobby Jones

• Gene Sarazen

• Ben Hogan

• Lee Trevino

• Tom Watson

• Tiger Woods



Decent list. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) July 20, 2023

So, Wyndham, let’s focus on golf and not on hockey.

We’ve got an Open Championship to win.