WWE’s Ronda Rousey Seeks Fight With Gina Carano

Don’t close the door on a Ronda Rousey return to the Octagon.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Rousey mentioned that she would return to MMA for one reason and one reason only – to throw fists with legendary fighter, Gina Carano.

“There’s only one person…there’s only one person I would come back for,” Rousey told host Kurt Angle. “I mean, I’ve said it a million times. It’s not like it’s something new. (I’d come back) for Gina, man, Gina Carano. She’s the reason why I got into fighting, she’s the reason why I knew it was a possibility. I will always be forever grateful.”

Despite their combined popularity, Rousey and Carano are arguably the two most famous women’s MMA fighters of all-time, the two women have never squared off. On multiple occasions UFC president Dana White attempted to make a fight happen, coming close in 2014, but those aspirations never materialized. Fight fans and Rousey alike have been left to wonder, what if?

Rousey, 35, hasn’t fought since 2016. She’s currently under contract with the WWE where she’s the SmackDown women’s champion. Her desire to square off with Carano is not personal, it’s out of admiration.

“It’s a respect thing, not like a, ‘F*** you. I’m coming to get you.’ It’s just like, ‘Hey, if you ever wanna pull that card out, it’s there.’ I love her,” added Rousey. “Thank you Gina for everything you’ve done.”

Carano last fought in 2009. Since stepping away from the fight game, the 40-year-old has turned to acting. She was notably fired from her role in The Mandalorian and vilified by Disney because they didn’t agree with opinions she shared on social media. Her popularity has only increased since.

“If she ever was like, ‘Ronda, I want to fight you tomorrow, 205 pounds,’ like, whatever the hell she wants — I’m not saying she’s 205 pounds, I’m sure she’s very svelte — if she wanted to come into my backyard and do the Rocky thing or, you know, ‘ding ding’ and we just do it in the backyard, I don’t care,” Rousey admitted to Angle. “I will fight Gina wherever she wants. Even if she doesn’t want to forever, leave that offer there.”

On behalf of fight fans everywhere, let’s get it on!

