WWE Star Matt Riddle Accuses Police Officer Of Sexual Assault

Matt Riddle has accused an officer at New York City’s JFK Airport of sexual assault.

The WWE wrestler shared a photo of the cop in an Instagram post, but he has since deleted it.

The post vaguely alleged the officer touched him inappropriately. Riddle wrote that “no means no,” and the officer proceeded to touch him anyway.

“Nothing like being sexually assaulted and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I’m nice doesn’t mean yes!!! Asshole!!!” the post read. “Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel days I’ve ever had thanks NYC you’re so progressive and accepting!”

Riddle was returning from WWE’s Superstar Spectacle in India when he reportedly became “heavily intoxicated” and was “acting disruptive,” according to Ringside News. Police were called, but they did not file a report on the incident.

According to TMZ, authorites questioned Riddle, and he seemed apologetic in the moment.

While the 37-year-old didn’t elaborate on his accusations against the officer, he did post a selfie on Instagram later with the caption: “Finally leaving JFK and I never wanna come back here again.”

Riddle’s sexual assault claim has led to an internal investigation within the Port Authority Police.

Matt Riddle was temporarily written off WWE last year after being destroyed by Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. While fans speculated he might have sustained serious injury, BodySlam.net reported the wrestler had actually gone to rehab for failing two drug tests.

And in 2020, Riddle himself faced sexual assault allegations by fellow pro wrestler Candy Cartwright. She later filed to dismiss the charges.